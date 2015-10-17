Speed bumps

Steroids in sport: Zero tolerance to testosterone needs to change

Anti-doping authorities divide steroids into good and bad ones. Yet the more you look at them close up, the more similar they actually are.

Wikimedia Commons

Before he injured his shoulder, Ryan Zimmerman was described as “one of baseball’s worst hitters”, but that didn’t affect his value as a stand-out third-baseman. In 2012, he signed a six-year contract extension with the Washington Nationals worth $100 million, making him one of the highest-paid players in Major League Baseball. By that summer, a shoulder injury had left his season in ruins.

He then began a series of injections of cortisol, a performance-enhancing steroid, which turned his fortunes around almost instantly. Between his third and fourth injections, Zimmerman went from being one of baseball’s worst hitters to one of its best, turning a batting average of 0.244 into 0.33. The record for the 2013 season was 0.3477. Far from being banned for using a performance enhancer, Zimmerman’s turnaround was lauded.

Compare this to fellow baseballer Barry Bonds. He smashed lifetime home-run records in the 2000s but now lives under the cloud of having used anabolic steroids. He was outed as part of the scandal around Californian laboratory BALCO, which was supplying numerous athletes with the drug.



Needless to say, we divide steroids into good and bad categories. Cortisol, which is an anti-inflammatory, is sanctioned as legal in many sports if the athlete first obtains a therapeutic-use exemption. It functions in times of stress to allow the body to use stored energy in the muscles, liver and fat tissue.

The anabolic steroid testosterone is chemically very similar. Like cortisol, it is produced in the body from cholesterol. It functions to help build muscle and bone, which is particularly important for older adults. Aside from some sports such as power lifting and bodybuilding which have non-tested federations where anything goes, anabolic steroids are banned throughout sport. Medical exemptions are rarely, if ever, issued.

The testosterone effect

Of course, the World Anti-Doping Agency has good reason to be suspicious of potential abuse of testosterone therapy. Large doses of testosterone can significantly increase a person’s strength and muscle mass even without training. Train at the same time and the effects are remarkable.



Yet the performance-enhancing effects of a cortisol injection can be no less impressive, as we saw with Ryan Zimmerman’s 35% batting improvement. The difference is that cortisol is judged as a recovery drug, which in ethical terms is not strictly performance enhancement. It’s not so cut and dried, though. Injecting cortisol into a joint does not heal the injury. It simply allows the athlete to play through it, which can have long-term health implications. In short, the line between the purpose of the rules and the health outcomes is blurred.

At the same time, testosterone is commonly used to treat hypogonadism, a condition in which sufferers produce low levels of the hormone. They are prone to low energy, bone and muscle problems, low libido and erectile dysfunction. The benefits of treatment can be huge, especially for bone mass.

It is worth considering the health problems that the former British Olympic champion cyclist Chris Boardman is now suffering. He developed hypogonadism, probably brought on by his high training loads, and continued to compete without taking testosterone medication. The fact that he is now suffering from bone thinning confirms that he probably competed “clean”. In a sport where no medical exemption certificate was ever granted by the anti-doping authorities, accepting the treatment advised by several experts would have risked a career ban.

More inconsistencies

At the other end of the scale is a group of drugs called short-acting beta2-agonists. They are used to treat exercise-induced bronchoconstriction, a common condition among athletes. But the rules of the anti-doping authorities seem not to be as strictly applied. Even though EIB is commonly misdiagnosed, therapeutic-use exemptions are no longer required for therapeutic doses of the drug. Why do the anti-doping authorities apply one rule for one drug and disregard it for another?

The answer may lie with the three stated aims of the World Anti-Doping Agency: to protect athletes’ health, preserve the level playing field and protect the spirit of sport. The doses of beta2-agonists allowed by the World Anti-Doping Agency are not considered performance enhancing, so you can certainly argue that regulating this drug would not serve any of WADA’s anti-doping aims. But what about testosterone? Considering the negative health effects associated with low testosterone, surely refusing therapeutic-use medications for the steroid in hypogonadal men contravenes their first aim. And supplementing testosterone to below or approximately normal levels does not increase strength in any case.

An Australian study has shown that using testosterone for both “real” medical problems and anti-ageing has increased more or less globally. This has created a dilemma for the US Anti-Doping Agency. Amateur athletes as old as 60 with medical prescriptions for testosterone have either tested positive and been banned or told that they cannot compete while taking the drug. The rules developed to stop cheating in the upper echelons of professional sport don’t make sense in such circumstances.

In sum, it is difficult to draw a convincing distinction between anabolic steroids and these other drugs. If the other drugs are permitted for medical exemptions, arguably anabolic steroids should be as well. There is a caveat.

One sport which has allowed exemptions for testosterone replacement therapy in the past is the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It has been suggested that competitors have taken advantage of this to effectively “cheat legally”. This illustrates the risks if medical exemptions are not policed tightly. Refuse them altogether, on the other hand, and the inconsistencies and health risks are the price that some athletes have to pay.

Lee Hamilton is Lecturer in Sport, Health and Exercise Science at University of Stirling and Paul Dimeo is a Senior Lecturer in Sport at University of Stirling.

This article was originally published on The Conversation.


We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
    Sponsored Content  BY 

    How technology is changing the way Indians work

    An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

    Dell

    Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

    These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

    Smart is the way forward

    According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

    Openness to new technologies

    While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

    Desire for flexibility 

    A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

    Maintaining close collaboration 

    While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

    Rise of Data Security 

    All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

    Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

    Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

    This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.