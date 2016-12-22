Title

Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik, PV Sindhu (and others): Indian sportswomen took huge strides in 2016

Women athletes made the most of the circumstances as they carved out successes from the toughest of possibilities.

Image credit:  Marcelo del Pozo/ Reuters

The strident notes of the Indian cricket team’s 4-0 belittling of the visiting English squad ensured that the 2016 sporting season ended on a high note for India. However, as much as a lofty throwback this drubbing will prove to be in the days to come, 2016 has been more than just about cricket. Or about any men-oriented sport for that matter.

It has been a year when Indian sportswomen not only took centre-stage, but also redefined perception about their presence in the current sporting mix in the country across domains. While it was a laborious transformation at its start, it did not take long to catch on once the tempo was set.

Here’s a look at the sportswomen who were the face of 2016, even as they laid the foundation for their peers – and themselves – to build upon their success in the years ahead, onward from 2017.

Aditi Ashok

Play

The 18-year-old, who turned pro on January 1, 2016, made the most of her debut by winning two Ladies European Tour titles back-to-back in November, at the Hero Women’s Indian Cup and the Qatar Ladies Open respectively. While these two wins propelled her to get the LET’s Rookie of the Year award, her name first resonated with Indian – and global – audiences during the Rio Olympics in August.

Ashok, who is until now the only Indian woman golfer to qualify for the Olympics Games, was ranked 57th among the 60 participants. Although she went on to finish 41st at the end, she began on a promising note, even securing a brief lead in the opening couple of days of the event.

Sakshi Malik

Play

She was first the saving grace of Indian hopes in Rio, before she became a national hero as India’s first woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal. Malik’s bronze medal in wrestling came as a huge sigh of relief when it looked like India would finish with an embarrassing egg in its tally.

Repêchage is a term that was first introduced to Indian sports fans during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, when Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal for the country by making successful utilisation of the opportunities it offered. Four years later, when Yogeshwar Dutt did the same, repêchage had become the one factor to never let India down. Malik’s win in Rio by way of her winning two repêchage matches in the 58 kg category enshrined the nomenclature almost on par with her collecting a laurel much waited for by the nation.

PV Sindhu

Play

Sindhu’s accolades piled up steadily in 2016, from the Rio Olympics to the Dubai World Superseries Finals. While Sindhu kept up the momentum of the Indian badminton bastion, she also became the much-needed complement to what had been Saina Nehwal’s lone-shouldered effort to prop up the fortunes of women’s singles in the world. The second Indian player to feature in the top 10 of the BWF rankings, Sindhu’s rise was also a testimony to the time and effort invested in the sport that’s slowly becoming a part of mainstream following, despite its sustained continuity all these years.

Dipa Karmakar

Play

Yet another name that shone through in Rio, Karmakar vaulted into the forefront thanks to her mastery – and completion – of the Produnova. She missed out on the bronze medal in gymnastics by a whisker, but the world did not miss out on pointing out that her achievement transcended beyond winning medals, which is the thinnest of distinguishing lines at the best of times.

Karmakar’s endeavour sparked a revolution within the field in India, paving the way for furtherance of talent in the ensuing years, with her coach Bishweshwar Nandi hinting at better returns for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Deepa Malik

Play

Paralympic athletes and events are often forgotten entities amid the hustle and bustle of routine sporting activities. At the Paralympic Games this year, the Indian contingent raked in a record haul of medals. One such medallist was Deepa Malik, who claimed the silver medal in shot put with a throw of 4.61 metres.

Though Malik is still an enigma, she has generated a more than token amount of interest in Paralympic sports and the athletes – specifically, the women – who are involved in its myriad categories.

Sania Mirza

Play

Mirza and Rohan Bopanna had quite an upsetting ouster from the mixed doubles event of the Rio Olympics that ended India’s bid for a third medal. Despite the loss, the 2016 tennis season was significantly fruitful for Mirza, who despite her mid-season split with Martina Hingis, won a bevy of titles in the doubles circuit before going on to finish the year as the solo world No. 1 in doubles.

In the midst of such garnering, Mirza also made sure that there was no disparaging about hers – and other female athletes’ – successes, even by fellow sportspersons, by giving a stringent dose of sarcasm to a seemingly literal Sanjay Manjrekar. Of all her achievements this year, it’s the last that was the crux of what makes her out to be such an outstanding champion.

Women’s hockey team

Play

Be it playing in the Olympics for the first time in 36 years, or be it winning the Asian Champions Trophy, the Indian hockey eves were almost on par with their male counterparts for the first time in quite a long time.

In an interview with Scroll.in, after the team’s success in the Asian Champions Trophy in November, the coach, Neil Hawgood, mentioned how the players’ self-belief was reinforced after their outing in Rio. “I think the major improvement is their belief that they have improved. The Olympics was a tough gig. I think we grew more from it than people want to give credit.”

A few more determined performances as these in the new season will ascertain the end to the remnants of detractions about the arduous road taken by the team to come this far.

Women’s cricket team

Play

Harmanpreet Kaur, the newly appointed captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, led the team to its sixth straight title in the Asia Cup, forging a dominance such that not even the likes of the Australian (men’s) cricket team has seen. The Indian women’s feat has ascertained that when cricket comes to be a talking point, the women’s squad is not set aside as an adjunct but remains in the reckoning just as prominently as the men’s team.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana being the only two Indian women to play in the Women’s Big Bash League, and Mandhana’s nomination as the only Indian woman into the ICC Women’s Team of the Year for 2016 are then the finest points shaping the latter aspect.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

