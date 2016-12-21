Title

× Close

The Field

Sports news and scores

State of the Game

After the glow of Rio, Indian gymnastics has been brought down to earth by an administrative logjam

Two rival factions in the federation are trying to exert their control on the sport, leading to the cancellation of the national championships.

by 
Image credit:  Ben Stansall / AFP

The upshot of Dipa Karmakar’s fateful vault into history books at the 2016 Rio Olympics, by way of the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the 2015 IAAF World Championships, was the concretion of the platform as a serious sport instead of it being brushed aside as an artistic offshoot.

However, nearly six months after the Rio Games, the ushering in of brighter days for Indian gymnastics have almost stalled, thanks to the bubbling over of the machinations brewing within the sport’s official body, the Gymnastics Federation of India.

An administrative logjam

As it stands, the GFI has been split into two rivalling factions each vying to exert its control to govern the body. The effect of this unnecessary breakdown of the national sporting body has been two-fold. One that it contravened the purposeful intervention of the Indian judiciary in setting up the GFI member panel. And the other that this grappling for assertion of authority has resulted in further procrastination of the national championships being conducted, which has not been held since 2014.

To delve into the subject further, Scroll spoke to the vice-president of the GFI, Riyaz Bhati, who volubly shared Indian gymnastics’ current predicament. “Our panel was appointed under the purview of the Delhi High Court in 2015,” opened up Mr. Bhati, giving a background about how the ongoing disorganisation was perpetuated. “Mr Sudhakar Shetty was appointed as the President, Mr Shantikumar Singh as the General Secretary and I was appointed the vice-president. Everything was going good, but Mr Singh soon moved away and set up a competing camp to ours.”

Despite the divisions cropping up, it was only when the court-appointed panel decided to hold the national championships that the matter came to a head. At the start of 2016, while the GFI organised its national event, the rival group simultaneously announced a national tournament of its own, under the ambit of the GFI. Not only did this create confusion for the athletes, it also created yet another legal wrangle with the Chandigarh High Court stepping in and staying the tournament.

The significance of the national championships

This delay has affected the morale of the athletes even as it has added to the atmosphere of uncertainty for gymnastics in India, leaving them with reduced scope. Of not only showcasing their aptitude, but also trying to making a living through the opportunities that would have been otherwise offered.

“In every sport, there are state-level championships and there is a national championship. Without the national’s, the gymnasts won’t get the exposure they need to compete,” said Bhati. “Also, we can’t give them certificates because of which they can’t apply for government jobs and this has affected the number of gymnasts joining in the sport.”

Bhati however firmly believes that the court’s decision will be in favour of their panel since it has validity, both from the international body and Indian government. “We are affiliated to the International Federation of Gymnastics. We also have the backing of the Indian Olympic Association that has intimated to the Indian government about the legality of our appointment.”

Irrespective of the background of legitimacy, the soonest that the pausing of Indian gymnastics at the national level could be rescinded is still a fortnight. The arbitration committee has scheduled its hearing with the two warring federation factions for December 26, before announcing its decision on who will get to hold the nationals.

The resultant decision will also extend to events and tournaments beyond the national championships demarcating a continuing pattern. And, even Bhati knows and accepts this. “The future of gymnastics is bright in India thanks to the support of the Sports Authority of India and because all state championships are happening as they are supposed to. But at this point, everything depends on the nationals being held and the GFI cannot do much now because we are following the court’s orders.”

A looming threat

Promising as this sounds, for the athletes and their coaches, it is a different worry altogether. That gymnastics does not once again get sidelined without its full potential coming to fruition, in the legal melee. And among such concerned ranks, are the duo of India’s Rio Olympics’ success story, Dipa Karmakar and her coach Bishweshwar Nandi.

Play

Dipa has made several requests to have a national championships, a statement reiterated not only by Bhati and Nandi, but also by her in her interaction with Scroll in between one of her training sessions. But where, she too acknowledges that it will take some time for the judicial process to take its course, she had no qualms in driving home her urgency in stating the need to have a national championship.

“Nationals will develop competition in the country. Youngsters want to win medals and international events are secondary. There has to be a national event and the earlier it is held, it will be for the better,” said Karmakar.

Mr. Nandi too echoed his protégé’s sentiments, though his line of thinking was centred on how to ensure his students’ training didn’t suffer because of the prevailing crossfire. “We have a lot of targets but because of the court case, we aren’t able to do much. I am however not giving up on my practice, because of the problems. There’s no holiday for my students and there’s no taking time-off for them,” he said, adding the last as if voicing aloud an avowal of resolve.

At such a point where gymnastics’ prospects hinge upon the outcome of judicial mediation, the strengthening of willpower of the gymnasts – and their coaches – is perhaps the most fitting recourse to take. To not just keep their minds on the bigger picture of the sport gaining farther inroads, but to successfully vault through in these difficult days, on a personal basis.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext