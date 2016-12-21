Title

NBA 2016

NBA quarterly review: This season has all the makings of greatness

From an ageing superstar seeking one more title (LeBron James) to a bearded magician seeking redemption (James Harden), this season has it all.

Image credit:  USA Today Sports / Reuters

The current NBA season has entered its Christmas break and there is no better time to look at the action of the past few weeks, analyse the talking points and make some bold predictions for the future. While the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Warriors look strong contenders to finish top of their respective Conferences, here are five talking points from the first quarter.

The role of the ‘big men’ have changed

Generations in the NBA have been defined by dominant players occupying the centre or power forward position. These players – usually called “big men”, have traditionally been relied upon to grab rebounds, score heavily off nifty passes by guards and bolster the defence by protecting the rim and enforcing blocks. While, athletic centres have often left their mark in the NBA – Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Garnett come to mind, in the modern game however the role of centers and forwards has changed, forcing players to re-model their game and add skills to their arsenal.

The current NBA “big man” needs to be able to space the floor, drain mid range jumpers and have a post game to boot. All, this besides the heavy defensive and offensive workload that is traditionally expected from them. Players like Marc Gasol, all seven foot of him, have added a three point shot to their arsenal. In his first eight years, Gasol made eight three pointers. This season he has hit 19.

Play

Over the last few years players like Brook Lopez, Demarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis have all added three point shooting in their offensive weaponry. Youngsters like Karl Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis and Joel Embiid have followed suit. This season, we see an increasingly large number of centres moving out of the paint and making jump shots and it looks like a trend to stay, mirroring the development of the style of gameplay over the years.

The Golden State Warriors are as good on the court as they are on paper

Before the start of the season, many speculated if the Golden State Warriors, fresh from signing Kevin Durant, would be able as dominant as they were last season. However, besides a few hiccups where they have looked mortal, Golden State have put up an impressive show. They have individual pieces of talent – Steph Curry and Klay Thompson’s shooting, Kevin Durant’s all round offence and Draymond Green’s defence. But, what makes them so dangerous is their unselfish team play.

Play

Their assist rate has been incredible this season, forcing detractors to ridiculously claim that the team passes too much! Amazingly, Kevin Durant has gotten better and is shooting super efficiently while also helping out in defence. Overall, with the best record in the league and their high octane offence, the Golden State have often made short work of opponents, winning by huge margins. Currently, they stand unchallenged in the Western Conference and barring the odd off shooting night when they look ordinary, they are near impossible to beat in a playoff series.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden are putting up video game like numbers

It is maybe still early to make predictions for the Most Valuable Player Award but if names could be thrown around, two clear frontrunners would emerge – Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Over at Oklahoma City Thunder, especially after Kevin Durant left the franchise, Westbrook is out to script a incredible story.

Play

With a usage rate similar to Kobe Bryant’s dominant times at the LA Lakers, almost every play runs through Westbrook’s hands. He has been the architect and the clear captain of a Thunder team that not many thought would stand a chance this season. Every highlight reel contains at least one Westbrook beauty, and every game night, Russell Westbrook plays his heart out, raking in triple doubles and substantiating his position as a star point guard.

In Houston, James Harden has a similarly high usage rate. Playing as a clear point guard this season, Harden has assumed all ball handling and distribution responsibility. The Houston Rockets management has surrounded him with sharp shooters and Harden’s gifted passing abilities have been on full display. At the end of the season, Harden might just end up having the highest points and assists per game. Westbrook might end up averaging a triple double. Outside of NBA2K video games, that is unbelievable. A special mention also for Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo who is having a star season and is destined for greatness.

Play

LeBron James is still a force to reckon with

Well, that is kind of obvious. Last year, James led the Cavaliers to a championship on the back of an unprecedented Finals performance. Everyone – pundit or fan – expected James to put up impressive numbers, like he has consistently for every year in his career. How, James has put up those numbers this season is interesting, however.

Play

James leads his team on scoring and assists, and his passing game has been better than ever before. His assist per game stat this year is two points up from his career average which is a healthy increase. His willingness to share has benefitted his team who are shooting three-pointers effortlessly. Kevin Love, part of the superstar trio at Cleveland has fit nicely into the offence and is having a great season, especially in shooting the three pointers. Point Guard Kyrie Irving too is putting up career-high numbers, and James’s support cast is functioning efficiently.

Cleveland is well on its way to top the Eastern Conference, partly because of its ensemble of individual talent and partly due to the East having relatively weaker teams. The Raptors are having a good season so far. The Hornets and Celtics have shown glimpses of ability. But, over the course of a playoff series, it is highly unlikely that any of these teams will be able to overcome the collective might of the Cavaliers. Even in the regular season, Cleveland should top the group without much difficulty.

Flattering to deceive

The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves have a roster full of young players and many were excited about the team’s prospects at the beginning of the season. While the talent on their roster is undeniable, both teams have largely flattered to deceive.

The Lakers have a young and dynamic coach in Luke Walton, who has filled his team with young talents and a couple of veterans. The Lakers had a great start but have found it hard to keep the momentum going. The Timberwolves boast of the next Tim Duncan (Karl Anthony Towns) and have a coach reputed for his defence. However, their inability to close games has often hurt them and the chances of them making the playoffs in a crowded Western Conference seem slim. Maybe in the coming years, these teams will reach a level of maturity needed to make them worthy playoff contenders. But currently, they are unfinished products – a work in progress.

Reckless predictions

Based on the first quarter both, the Warriors and Cavaliers do not seem to have a real contender and should emerge as top seeds in their respective conferences. The teams might lose an odd game – the Warriors can have a rare off night, the Cavaliers can resort to resting their big three. However as mentioned, the playoffs are a seven game series and it should be smooth sailing. Expect a rematch of last two year’s finals – Kevin Durant matching up against LeBron James. As of this moment, the Warriors are playing sublime basketball and have a stronger team on paper. The Cavaliers though have LeBron James who always reserves his best for when it really matters.

Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs has turned into a brilliant offensive player to add to his superb perimeter defence. The Spurs have been right on the Warriors’ heels, but when push comes to shove, the Warriors’ superior attack is likely to prevail. The Los Angeles Clippers have shown promise in the past, but if their two matchups are any indication, the Clippers will be categorically outplayed by the Warriors in a playoff series.

Lastly, Houston Rockets can prove to be the dark horse. They defeated the Warriors in a cliff-hanger this season and their offence is as potent if not better. The playoff scenario, especially in the East will look different this season with the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks poised to make a comeback based on their current performance. Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies are two not-high market value teams that are flying a little under the radar but they just might spring a surprise or two.

Shifting from team to individual predictions – it is the year for guards with Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and DeMar Derozan poised to have career-best seasons. Much has already been said about Westbrook and Harden, but they should topple a few records on their way to the end of the season. LeBron James should climb the all time lists for scoring, assists and triple doubles as well.

In all, we are in for a great season of NBA basketball. Most teams are transitioning to a game that prefers shooting and sharing over isolations and this makes for faster gameplay and better viewing. We are in midst of another golden age of the game. The era (and thus the season) has all the characters needed for an epic event – an ageing superstar (James), another thirsty for his first championship (Durant), a bullish workhorse out for revenge (Westbrook), a bearded magician looking for glory and redemption (Harden) and plenty of superstars in training, hoping to breakout and secure their names in the annals of greatness. For a basketball fan, it is a great time to be alive.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

