Title

× Close

The Field

Sports news and scores

International Cricket

The cricket wrap: BCCI President Anurag Thakur denies lying to Supreme Court, and other top stories

R Ashwin and Murali Vijay were left out of Tamil Nadu's Ranji Trophy squad for the quarter-finals, Alviro Petersen was banned for two years for match-fixing.

by 
Image credit:  Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The big news: ‘No question of perjury,’ Thakur tells court      

Board of Control for Cricket in India President Anurag Thakur on Wednesday finally spoke against the perjury charges being mooted by the Supreme Court, denying any wrongdoing. “No question of perjury, I did not lie to the court,” Thakur said. Last week, the Supreme Court had accused Thakur of lying and threatened to press perjury charges against him.

The BCCI is currently awaiting a final verdict from the court regarding the implementation of the Justice RM Lodha Panel recommendations. The perjury allegations came to light when the International Cricket Council’s CEO Dave Richardson said in September that Thakur had verbally requested its chairman Shashank Manohar to write a letter alleging government interference.

Chief Justice of India TS Thakur said, “Why are you trying to mislead the court? If you want to escape perjury charges, you ought to apologise. At every stage you have been trying to obstruct. Everyone wants to go around and continue to hold the post even after 70 years.” The BCCI president has denied all such claims.

Other top stories

  1. The Indian cricket team will have to wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on January 3 before it can hope to receive any performance-based incentives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India following their 4-0 win over England in the five-match Test series. The BCCI has a practice of announcing performance-based rewards to the senior as well as junior teams. However, in the current scenario, BCCI and the players are at a loss right now. 
  2. Ravichandran Ashwin and Murali Vijay will not be a part of the Tamil Nadu Ranji squad that will face Karnataka in the quarter-finals from December 23 in Visakhapatnam. Ashwin is reported to be suffering from sports hernia, while Vijay is yet to recover from a shoulder injury that he suffered during the final Test against England. 
  3. The Pakistan Cricket Board is keen to revive the Asian block in world cricket. However, it believes strained cricket relations with India are a hurdle. PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan returned home from Colombo after chairing the Asian Cricket Council meeting without any one-to-one meeting with the Indian cricket board officials or discussions on revival of Indo-Pak cricket. “The Asian bloc can be revived in world cricket and made influential again, but first Pakistan and India need to work on the same wavelength,” Khan said.
  4. West Indies cricketer Andre Russell was caught in controversy in the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia after he came out to bat for Sydney Thunder in their opener on Tuesday carrying a black and pink bat. Initially, Cricket Australia said that his unique bat was within the BBL’s playing regulations. However a day later, the Australian cricketing body banned Russell from using the bat after match officials told them that it left black marks on the white Kookaburra ball.
  5. BCCI President Anurag Thakur on Wednesday claimed that the Board’s reservations regarding a few recommendations of the Justice Lodha Committee could not be conveyed as the panel has not given them time for a meeting in the past two months. Thakur said, “The matter is subjudice and I have full faith in the Indian judicial system. We have called meetings time and again to implement Justice Lodha committee recommendations. More than 85% [of the] recommendations have been implemented. The members do not agree on the implementation of three-four recommendations as they are not practical. To convey this, we sought time but the committee is not giving us time for the last two months,” he added. 
  6. After a gap of 42 years, two Indians were first and second in the international Test bowling rankings. In the latest list that was released by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday, Ravichandran Ashwin held his top spot with Ravindra Jadeja now sits in the second place, just eight points behind the Tamil Nadu off-spinner.
  7. Former South African opener Alviro Petersen has been banned for two years by the country’s cricket board after admitting to 13 breaches of the anti-corruption code in a match-fixing scandal. Petersen apologised for his actions. 
  8. South African skipper Faf du Plessis’s appeal against his conviction of ball-tampering has been rejected by judicial commissioner Michael Beloff. Du Plessis remained guilty in an incident which took place during the second Test against Australia at Hobart. 
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext