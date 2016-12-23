Title

The Field

Sports news and scores

Premier League

If Liverpool want a Premier League title, Klopp needs to bring in reinforcements in January

The Reds sit pretty at second but they have several crucial players out of action due to injuries and international commitments.

by 
Image credit:  Lindsey Parnaby / AFP

Barely six weeks ago, Jurgen Klopp was the toast of the football world – Liverpool was playing exciting free-flowing football, they sat on top of the league, and the Reds were good value to outscore even the most formidable opponents.

But the momentum appears to have slowed down in recent weeks. Half of Liverpool’s famed attacking quartet – the tireless Adam Lallana and the brilliant Phillipe Coutinho – that ran riot against the likes of Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Watford, have missed several games with injury. The team’s most natural finisher, Daniel Sturridge, still struggles with woeful luck when it comes to fitness and the young Danny Ings is already out for the season. After a few commanding displays at the heart of defence, Cameroon centre back Joel Matip has also faced a spell on the sidelines.

Add to this Senegal international Sadio Mane’s imminent departure for the African Cup of Nations in January and it is clear that the Klopp has a problem on his hands.

A threadbare squad

With no European distraction this season, Liverpool’s limited squad should have been strong enough to tackle domestic challenges, but injuries have had a considerable impact on the results. The Reds spectacularly threw away a 1-3 lead away at Bournemouth to lose 4-3 at the beginning of December, and followed it up with a tame draw to West Ham United who were 17th in the table when that match took place.

While Lallana is back at the heart of Klopp’s Gegenpress – a unique tactic that involves regaining possession immediately after losing the ball – the team is missing Coutinho’s flair, Roberto Firmino’s form and the defensive solidity offered by Matip. It is hardly a wonder that the team took 94 minutes to score and win against their Merseyside rivals Everton last Monday.

In the meanwhile, Chelsea has continued its outstanding streak of 11 straight wins, leapfrogging Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal to claim a six-point lead at the summit of the Premier League.

Busy festive season

Unlike the rest of Europe, which takes a 20-30 day-long winter break, the December festive period in England is frantic with the matches coming thick and fast. The Reds will host Stoke City and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at home before travelling to Sunderland within a span of just seven days.

The reduced recovery time between games is bound to take a toll on teams, and this is the time when fringe players need to step up. Perhaps it is the exceptional standards set by Klopp’s preferred starting XI that makes it difficult to match, but Liverpool’s bench comprising Lucas Leiva, Alberto Moreno, and some talented but raw youngsters has not entirely convinced the manager or the fans.

The team is bound to be rejuvenated with the return of Coutinho around the end of the year, but with deficiencies elsewhere it is perhaps good that the transfer market window opens in January.

Opening the door in January

The January transfer window is a month-long mid-season period during the football calendar when clubs can negotiate the transfer of players from other clubs to their own. This is seen as the ideal time to bring in replacements for players that have either lost form or face lengthy spells out with injury.

Some football managers, including the likes of Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger and former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini, have criticised this transfer window format, calling it “unfair”, but others prefer to use this time to boost their squads for the second half of the campaign.

Traditionally, Liverpool has used this period to regulate their squads, having added stars like Sturridge, Coutinho and current Barcelona talisman Luis Suarez over the last few windows. But there is hardly a guarantee of value during this period as is evident from the signings of Andy Carroll from Newcastle United and Chelsea’s signing of Fernando Torres who was their No. 9 in the January of 2011.

Media speculation

It has been rumoured that Mane’s potential month-long absence has had Klopp draw up a list of attacking targets including Borussia Dortmund’s American teenager Christian Pulisic, Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes and Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun. While Pulisic has worked with Klopp at Westfalenstadion before, it would perhaps take an extraordinary transfer fee for the Bundesliga giants to sell one of their hottest prospects.

Goalkeeping debacles and general defensive frailties have continued to haunt Liverpool this season, with young keeper Loris Karius in particular facing criticism for his performances from pundits. While it is unclear if the Liverpool hierarchy will bring in another keeper so soon, the media is having a field day linking the likes of Kasper Schmeichel and Joe Hart.

Dejan Lovren has shown glimpses of solidity in recent weeks, but Lucas Leiva and Ragner Klavan deputising in defence have been far from impressive, leading to speculation that Liverpool may move for a CB too.

Liverpool: The road ahead

Klopp has previously said he prefers to coach players over making star signings. And few had heard of Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gundogan, Mats Hummels or Shinji Kagawa before they signed for Klopp’s exciting Dortmund side.

But as we enter the second half of the season, and as rivals’ struggle with indifferent form, it is becoming clear that Liverpool needs to fill the gaps – and fill them fast – if they are to go on and win their maiden Premier League title.

BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

