The football wrap: AC Milan win first Italian Super Cup in five years, and other top stories

The big story: Mario Pasalic scores the winning penalty
AC Milan lifted the Italian Super Cup for the first time in five years with a 4-3 shootout victory over Juventus at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Friday.
Mario Pasalic scored the winning penalty with Milan’s fifth spot-kick after 17-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had denied Paulo Dybala earlier.
Giorgio Chiellini gave Juventus the lead in the 18th minute, but Giacomo Bonaventura headed in 20 minutes later to take AC Milan on level terms and take the game into extra-time.
Other top stories
Wayne Rooney is reportedly in line to be offered a £700,000-a-week deal to head for China next summer. Two Chinese Super League clubs – Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Beijing Guoan – are said to be pursuing the Manchester United player, who is no longer a guaranteed starter for his club.
Sam Allardyce on Friday was confirmed as new Crystal Palace manager. He has agreed on a contract through to 2019 worth £2.5 million (Rs 21 crore) a year to mark a return to football management after an ill-fated 67-day stint as England manager. Allardyce replaces Alan Pardew at Palace, who have lost eight of their last 10 games and are looking to escape the relegation zone.
Pep Guardiola has said that Manchester City will not spend huge sums in the January transfer window. “I’m happy with what we have, I have confidence in the players,” the City manager said. “I’m not saying we won’t do anything in the window, you never know what might happen in a week or two, but at the moment we have no plans for a major signing. We can work with what we have and if we finish the season with these players that will be good.”
Jose Mourinho has questioned the Premier League’s fixture policy during the festive period that sees Manchester United play more games in fewer days than the likes of Chelsea. United host Sunderland on Boxing Day, Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve and travel to West Ham on January 2. Chelsea host Bournemouth and Stoke City on the first two corresponding days, but then wait until January 4 for the short trip to Tottenham Hotspur. “The busy period is for some clubs, not for everyone, because [if] you analyse there is no congestion for them. The fixtures are chosen to give some rest for some and create problems for others,” Mourinho said.
Chelsea on Friday announced the transfer of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG. The 25-year-old midfielder will join the Chinese Super League side at the beginning of the January. Oscar leaves Chelsea after a four-and-a-half-year stint at Stamford Bridge. The deal is reportedly worth £52 million (Rs 433 crore), with Oscar set to earn £400,000 (Rs 3.3 crore) a week.
The Premier League has ruled that Chelsea did not break any rules in failing to report allegations of historical sexual abuse made in 2014 by their former player Gary Johnson. Johnson had spoken out about the abuse, claiming that he was given a £50,000 (Rs 41.6 lakh) by the club to stay mum on the matter.
How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.
In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.
The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.
The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.
In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.
In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.
The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.
Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.
Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.
Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.