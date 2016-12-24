Title

If Australian domestic cricket can be telecast in India, why is the Ranji Trophy being neglected?

It's unfortunate that the BCCI has not been able to market such a historic tournament.

Image credit:  PTI

The first half of the big international cricket home season for India is over. Virat Kohli’s men beat New Zealand 3-0 and England 4-0 in a total of eight Test matches played across the country. India’s performance against these two sides guarantees that the remaining Tests of the season against Bangladesh, who are no pushovers now, and Australia in the first quarter of the next year are eagerly awaited.

However, in a quiet corner of the huge canvas that is Indian cricket, we have reached yet another knockout stage of the biggest domestic cricket tournament in the country, which has been around for 83 years. The sad part, however, is that none of the games before the knockout stage of the ongoing Ranji Trophy were telecast by the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s official broadcaster, Star Sports.

For the past few years, Star Sports have done commendable work in telecasting most of the domestic cricket tournaments played in the country, as they own the sole broadcasting rights to all BCCI matches. Before them, it was NEO Sports that used to do the same till they had a fall-out with the BCCI.

Before this season, Star Sports had been showing at least one Ranji match per round, along with other domestic matches, live on television. This year, though, that has not been the case, with the only exception being the Duleep Trophy, which was played in September as a day-night affair with the pink ball.

No dearth of platforms

The reason? Most of the Ranji Trophy matches clashed with Team India’s long home season, consisting of 13 Test matches, seven of which have already been played, along with the limited-overs games to add.

The logistical issues that Star Sports could be facing in terms of covering both domestic and international cricket simultaneously can be understood, but what about the days when there isn’t any international game going on?

Sample this – the third and final Test against New Zealand ended on Tuesday, October 11, and was broadcast on four of Star Sports’ 10 channels, including HD or high definition ones. The same set of channels broadcast the first ODI in Dharamsala between the two sides on October 16. Star still had the opportunity to accommodate the second round of the Ranji Trophy, which started on October 13, on any of its remaining channels but didn’t. Instead, one of the channels showed a domestic ODI game from Australia’s Matador Cup.

The India-New Zealand ODI series got over on October 29 and the first Test against England began on November 9. In this period, 13 Ranji Trophy games were played at different venues from November 5-8, but not even one of them was telecast. Instead, what the network showed were scheduled progammes and re-runs of the series gone by.

While the Ranji quarter-final between Haryana and Jharkhand is being telecast on Star Sports, the other three games between Hyderabad-Mumbai, Karnataka-Tamil Nadu and Gujarat-Odisha will have to followed through the BCCI’s website and app, or some of the other cricket portals with scorecards, but no access to video feeds. What will be available on the other channels of the Star Sports can be checked here. Star Sports could not be reached to explain the reason behind not telecasting the full league phase of the Ranji Trophy this year.

Matter of priorities

In India, domestic cricket, at least for the last two decades, has always been a step child when it comes to coverage. It is here that the BCCI needs to step in and probably be firm in telling the host broadcaster that they need to telecast the domestic games as well. Star have enough platforms, including a website and app, Hotstar, which also telecasts cricket and other sports for those who can’t follow it on the telly. In fact, in August this year, the Lord’s Test between England and Pakistan was shown on Hotstar as the Star Sports channels were showing the Olympics.

At a time when even Test cricket is struggling for survival when it comes to attendance, promoting domestic cricket on television is an even bigger challenge. “There are hardly any people watching us playing at the ground and it is never a good feeling,” said a Haryana player who requested anonymity. “Now, with games played at neutral venues, even our family and friends can’t be there. Television atleast gives us that chance to be watched in most parts of the country,” he said.

“During IPL, they show the complete post-match presentation ceremony of every game. Sometimes, even the first game’s ceremony has to be shown at the end of the second one, so it all comes down to priorities,” he added.

While the same channels are showing everything, from a jazzed-up version of kabaddi to a football tournament that is semi-domestic and semi-veteran, it clearly comes down to how a sports body markets the game with the correct elements. Although the BCCI has been a champion in marketing the international version of the game, it’s unfortunate that they haven’t been able to do the same when it comes to a historic tournament such as the Ranji Trophy.

Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

