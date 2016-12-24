Title

× Close

The Field

Sports news and scores

indian cricket

End of the 'process': India's recent Test wins show that the emphasis will now only be on results

The learning, transitional phase from the MS Dhoni era is finally over.

by 
Image credit:  AFP

“The process is more important than [the] result,” said MS Dhoni, as he sat taking questions at the Oval after India went down 3-1 in the five-Test series in England in 2014. That was more than two years ago, but it was an oft-repeated line from the Indian skipper.

You had heard it when India lost previously in South Africa and New Zealand, and then would later do in Australia. Somewhere, in between, it started resembling the serial presentation of an excuse, instead of a reflection of the actual work behind the scenes.

Results matter in every sport on the international stage, and more so in Indian cricket. Under Dhoni’s term, the heavy downturn had come in 2011-’12. Losing 8-0 away in England and Australia, and then 2-1 at home to England, it was the nadir of his captaincy that had previously seen unprecedented heights. And yet, as with any skipper’s reign, it was of some inherent significance.

Roll back the years. Sachin Tendulkar’s resignation after disasters against Australia (away) and South Africa (at home) in 1999-2000 was one such moment. Thereafter, Australia conquering the final frontier in 2004-’05 was similarly so for Sourav Ganguly. The 2007 World Cup debacle played the same part for Rahul Dravid. Each of these glorious names had one definitive period of time that would lay down the path for the next cycle.

Under Dhoni’s cocoon

Things changed – in terms of players, captains, coaches, tactics et al – and either you saw results or you didn’t. Dhoni’s was the latter case, for even after his big downturn, he was still the captain-elect in the Indian set-up. Whether his reign should have been prolonged is a debate for another day. Even so, it brought along a certain positive. His successor was shielded from the pressures of leadership and allowed him to become the megastar he is today.

Under this cocoon, the current Indian squad played together for three-to-four years. Now, under Virat Kohli, there is ambition within them to continue doing so for another five years at least. Under Dhoni, when the transition process was ushered in, all of them – Kohli included – were still learning the tricks of the trade, and their long overseas cycle played a handsome role. Traveling together, absorbing knowledge, realising their strengths and weaknesses – it made them the players they are today.

This finds a keen throwback to 1999, when the likes of Ganguly, Dravid and VVS Laxman had finished their own overseas cycle. Later, with the addition of some fresh blood, and in the presence of experience of Tendulkar and Anil Kumble, they forged together a golden decade for Indian cricket.

Kohli, Ashwin and their teammates now stand on the brink of another such time period, and this series win against England will be remembered as their pertinent starting point.

The starting point

For, this was the one opposition they had been unable to upstage since 2011. England knew how to beat India, whether in their backyard or India’s own, and this only added riders to the contest. As such, encapsulated within this 4-0 victory, each Test was an examination this young bunch had to pass. To say they did so with flying colours would be an understatement.

Rajkot was an early scrutiny of their intent. Playing five bowlers had backfired on them once before, and on a grassy, non-wearing pitch, England put India’s batting strength under the scanner. That they survived, drawing with four wickets standing, was an indicator that this team was willing to play for time. “At least now we know how to draw matches,” Kohli had joked, with an obvious reference to the defeat in Galle.

His horses-for-courses policy has always been inspired by the outcome of that match in Sri Lanka, and against arguably the strongest opponent in this long home season, Kohli made great calls to change his team around.

Jayant Yadav’s inclusion in Visakhapatnam was an inspired one, as was the backing given to Karun Nair after two poor outings. Any other captain would have been tempted to pick Manish Pandey, but Kohli has evolved a certain selection system in his management. It puts the onus on selected players first, and then injuries, form, etc. come into the purview.

Visakhapatnam was the perfect template after winning the toss at home – put runs on the board and unleash the spinners. Chennai, too, was perfection, but of the spirit among these players, and the desire to win Tests even when victory isn’t the most logical outcome. It was an amalgamation of these two elements, which were found in different instances.

That spirit in Mohali – when the lower order had to recover lost ground and turn the game around after India were reduced to 204/6 – was a keen reminder that winning the toss wasn’t all that mattered, as had been put out repeatedly by Alastair Cook.

Mumbai was a better script in that sense – a truer pitch, and the celebration of Kohli’s double hundred was an apt reminder of the effort they had put in as a unit. If England drifted away in Mohali, the Mumbai win took some doing. India had to change gears, lift their game, and were inspired in style by their leader.

‘Complete performance’

“It’s been a complete performance from the time we were put under pressure in Rajkot, to come back and put them under pressure in the next game. We lost tosses in four of the five Tests and came from behind to win three of those matches. The lower-order contributions stand out for us and it has been a very satisfying series,” Kohli said afterwards.

A complete performance that ticked all boxes, and in doing so, this series was a process of perfecting the habit of winning. A habit this young Indian team had only acquired as late as autumn 2015, and one they are eager to hold on to, for as long as they can.

It reverses Dhoni’s words from 2014, then. The learning, transitional process has finally ended. Going forward, the emphasis will only be on results, whether on home soil or overseas.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext