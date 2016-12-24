End of the 'process': India's recent Test wins show that the emphasis will now only be on results

“The process is more important than [the] result,” said MS Dhoni, as he sat taking questions at the Oval after India went down 3-1 in the five-Test series in England in 2014. That was more than two years ago, but it was an oft-repeated line from the Indian skipper.

You had heard it when India lost previously in South Africa and New Zealand, and then would later do in Australia. Somewhere, in between, it started resembling the serial presentation of an excuse, instead of a reflection of the actual work behind the scenes.

Results matter in every sport on the international stage, and more so in Indian cricket. Under Dhoni’s term, the heavy downturn had come in 2011-’12. Losing 8-0 away in England and Australia, and then 2-1 at home to England, it was the nadir of his captaincy that had previously seen unprecedented heights. And yet, as with any skipper’s reign, it was of some inherent significance.

Roll back the years. Sachin Tendulkar’s resignation after disasters against Australia (away) and South Africa (at home) in 1999-2000 was one such moment. Thereafter, Australia conquering the final frontier in 2004-’05 was similarly so for Sourav Ganguly. The 2007 World Cup debacle played the same part for Rahul Dravid. Each of these glorious names had one definitive period of time that would lay down the path for the next cycle.

Under Dhoni’s cocoon

Things changed – in terms of players, captains, coaches, tactics et al – and either you saw results or you didn’t. Dhoni’s was the latter case, for even after his big downturn, he was still the captain-elect in the Indian set-up. Whether his reign should have been prolonged is a debate for another day. Even so, it brought along a certain positive. His successor was shielded from the pressures of leadership and allowed him to become the megastar he is today.

Under this cocoon, the current Indian squad played together for three-to-four years. Now, under Virat Kohli, there is ambition within them to continue doing so for another five years at least. Under Dhoni, when the transition process was ushered in, all of them – Kohli included – were still learning the tricks of the trade, and their long overseas cycle played a handsome role. Traveling together, absorbing knowledge, realising their strengths and weaknesses – it made them the players they are today.

This finds a keen throwback to 1999, when the likes of Ganguly, Dravid and VVS Laxman had finished their own overseas cycle. Later, with the addition of some fresh blood, and in the presence of experience of Tendulkar and Anil Kumble, they forged together a golden decade for Indian cricket.

Kohli, Ashwin and their teammates now stand on the brink of another such time period, and this series win against England will be remembered as their pertinent starting point.

The starting point

For, this was the one opposition they had been unable to upstage since 2011. England knew how to beat India, whether in their backyard or India’s own, and this only added riders to the contest. As such, encapsulated within this 4-0 victory, each Test was an examination this young bunch had to pass. To say they did so with flying colours would be an understatement.

Rajkot was an early scrutiny of their intent. Playing five bowlers had backfired on them once before, and on a grassy, non-wearing pitch, England put India’s batting strength under the scanner. That they survived, drawing with four wickets standing, was an indicator that this team was willing to play for time. “At least now we know how to draw matches,” Kohli had joked, with an obvious reference to the defeat in Galle.

His horses-for-courses policy has always been inspired by the outcome of that match in Sri Lanka, and against arguably the strongest opponent in this long home season, Kohli made great calls to change his team around.

Jayant Yadav’s inclusion in Visakhapatnam was an inspired one, as was the backing given to Karun Nair after two poor outings. Any other captain would have been tempted to pick Manish Pandey, but Kohli has evolved a certain selection system in his management. It puts the onus on selected players first, and then injuries, form, etc. come into the purview.

Visakhapatnam was the perfect template after winning the toss at home – put runs on the board and unleash the spinners. Chennai, too, was perfection, but of the spirit among these players, and the desire to win Tests even when victory isn’t the most logical outcome. It was an amalgamation of these two elements, which were found in different instances.

That spirit in Mohali – when the lower order had to recover lost ground and turn the game around after India were reduced to 204/6 – was a keen reminder that winning the toss wasn’t all that mattered, as had been put out repeatedly by Alastair Cook.

Mumbai was a better script in that sense – a truer pitch, and the celebration of Kohli’s double hundred was an apt reminder of the effort they had put in as a unit. If England drifted away in Mohali, the Mumbai win took some doing. India had to change gears, lift their game, and were inspired in style by their leader.

‘Complete performance’

“It’s been a complete performance from the time we were put under pressure in Rajkot, to come back and put them under pressure in the next game. We lost tosses in four of the five Tests and came from behind to win three of those matches. The lower-order contributions stand out for us and it has been a very satisfying series,” Kohli said afterwards.

A complete performance that ticked all boxes, and in doing so, this series was a process of perfecting the habit of winning. A habit this young Indian team had only acquired as late as autumn 2015, and one they are eager to hold on to, for as long as they can.

It reverses Dhoni’s words from 2014, then. The learning, transitional process has finally ended. Going forward, the emphasis will only be on results, whether on home soil or overseas.