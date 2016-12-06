Ranji Trophy roundup: Tamil Nadu punish tepid Karnataka to book semi-final spot, Nadeem scalps seven

Eight-time holders of the Ranji Trophy, Karnataka were humbled within two days by Tamil Nadu, who progressed to the semi-final with a seven-wicket win at Visakhapatnam on Friday.
Barring KL Rahul, none of the other batsmen could muster up a half-decent innings after Sreenath Aravind had given Karnataka a chance, bowling Tamil Nadu out for 152. Dinesh Karthik capped off his 100th Ranji Trophy match with a breezy cameo, which took his team over the line chasing 87.
At Raipur, Hyderabad look well set to take a lead against Mumbai through fifties from Tanmay Agawal and skipper S Badrinath. Chama Millind and Mohammed Siraj took nine wickets between them to dismiss Mumbai for 294. Hyderabad ended the day at 166/3.
Jharkhand took control of their quarter-final match against Haryana. Shahbaz Nadeem picked up seven before Virat Singh and Ishank Jaggi took their side to 228/3, just 30 short of Haryana’s total. Jasprit Bumrah was on target as Odisha batsmen put up a poor display with the bat, undoing the hard work put in by their bowlers.
Tamil Nadu emerge victors in wicket-fest
Quite astoundingly, 19 wickets fell on day two at Raipur as the green top left the batsmen little scope of getting their eye in. Sreenath Aravind was brilliant with the ball and should have been rewarded with more wickets than the three he scalped.
Yet again, Vinay Kumar’s side were poor with the bat, even though they did much better than the paltry 88 they scored in the first innings. It was one man – KL Rahul’s gutsy 77 – that gave the Karnataka side a target to bowl at. There were hiccups with Tamil Nadu losing a few wickets early on in their chase of 87 but skipper Karthik’s boundary-filled stay at the crease earned his side a deserved win.
Mumbai have their task cut out
Chama Milind picked up five and Siraj four as Hyderabad dismissed the Mumbai lower-order cheaply. The defending champions had fought back in the game after losing early wickets through Aditya Tare’s 73 and Siddhesh Lad’s gritty hundred on day one.
Hyderabad were 127 runs adrift of Mumbai at the close of play with Agrawal and Badrinath getting half centuries. Abhishek Nayar picked up all the three Hyderabad wickets to fall in day.
Brief scores:
Karnataka 88 (Manish Pandey 28; Aswin Crist 6/31, T Natarajan 3/18) & 150 (KL Rahul 77; K Vignesh 4/53, T Natarajan 3/40) lose to Tamil Nadu 152 (Vijay Shankar 34, Dinesh Karthik 31; Sreenath Aravind 3/16) & 87/3 (Dinesh Karthik 41 not out; Abhimanyu Mithun 1/7) by 7 wickets
Haryana 258 (Rajat Paliwal 42, Chaitanya Bishnoi 41; Shahbaz Nadeem 7/79) lead Jharkhand 228/3 (Virat Singh 81 not out, Ishank Jaggi 77 not out; Harshal Patel 1/24) by 30 runs
Mumbai 294 (Siddhesh Lad 110, Aditya Tare 73; Chama Milind 5/80, Mohammed Siraj 4/64) leadHyderabad 167/3 (Tanmay Agarwal 63 not out, S Badrinath 56; Abhishek Nayar 3/26) by 127 runs
How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.
In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.
The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.
The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.
In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.
In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.
The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.
Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.
Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.
Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.