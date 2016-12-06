The sports wrap: Julian Draxler moves to PSG for 40 million, and other top stories

German winger Julian Draxler has agreed to move from Wolfsburg to cash-rich French champions Paris Saint-Germain for 40 million pounds in the January transfer window. The 23-year-old has been a coveted target for many of the top European clubs, including the top names in the English Premier League.
Draxler has struggled to settle into the Wolfsburg set up, ever since his move in August 2015. PSG, meanwhile, have struggled to maintain their dominance in the French Ligue 1 this season. Draxler is subject to a medical after the new year.
Other top stories
Cricket
Karnataka collapsed with the bat yet again against Tamil Nadu on a day where 19 wickets fell in Visakhapatnam. Dinesh Karthik steered his side to a seven-wicket win as Tamil Nadu became the first team to book a place in the final.
Australian vice-captain David Warner called the criticism against his side from a section of the press “bizarre”. Warner also brushed aside concerns over his Test form, which stands pale in comparison to his One-day form, calling a “cycle.
Football
Sunderland boss David Moyes revealed that when was Manchester United manager he had planned to buy Cesc Fabregas, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos while keeping an eye on Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation.
Sam Allardyce, who recently joined as the Crystal Palace boss, revealed that losing the England job after just 67 days was one of the “darkest moments of his career”.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has questioned the congested fixture list for his side around Christmas. United play three league games in the space of eight games and the Portuguese admitted that his side playing in the Europa league has created a problem.
Midfielder Joey Barton’s move to Burnley in January has been put in doubt after allegedly placing 1260 bets over a 10-year period.
West Bromwich Albion keeper Ben Foster has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club till 2019. The former Manchester United stopper has risen to become one of the most promising figures in the Albion side in recent times.
Tennis
Former World No.1 Roger Federer, who has been out for the game after suffering successive injuries predicted that there would be a two-way shootout for the top spot in 2017 between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.
How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.
In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.
The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.
The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.
In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.
In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.
The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.
Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.
Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.
Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.