State of cricket

Day and Night Tests are the future of cricket, if the four played so far are anything to go by

The pink ball and the change of conditions every day has made for exciting cricket and close finishes.

Image credit:  Saeed Khan / AFP

Cricket and cricketers are both inherently resistant to change. Every new feature is met with scepticism, slow adoption and, sometimes, rejection. The idea of Powerplay overs did not last very long in limited overs cricket, and the Super Sub was even more short-lived.

The Decision Review System, aka DRS, which was introduced several years ago, is still used selectively. Players often dispute the findings of a challenged decision, claiming, for instance, not to have edged the ball even when technologies such as Real Time Snicko and Hot Spot have provided evidence to the contrary.

So, the fate of arguably the biggest change in Test cricket in recent times, the Day/Night Test, was hanging in the balance too. With crowds dwindling, the cricket had to be nudged towards more competitiveness and excitement. Day/Night cricket would add a new dimension to each day’s play, as the ball would behave differently under lights. And it would allow spectators who were busy during the day to catch some cricket in the evening.

After 138 years and 2,189 Test Matches, the first ever Day/Night Test match took place between Australia and New Zealand at Adelaide in November 2015. This was also the debut of the pink ball, with the conventional red cherry being difficult to sight under lights.

Although future Day/Night test matches had already been planned, this match would decide if this new change would be greeted warmly.

The stage was set

The series had been extremely dull till then. The first Test had four Australians score centuries, while New Zealand took all of eight wickets in 170 overs. Australia won by 208 runs early on the fifth day. The second Test, which ended in a draw, had six different centurions (four Australians, two New Zealanders), two 250-plus scores, and over 1,500 runs scored at a run rate of over 4.

The series was crying out for a contest – and the pink ball delivered. The match was over within three days, the first time this had happened at the Adelaide Oval since 1951. The highest team score was 224, which two batsmen had gone past as individuals in the previous match. Australia needed 187 in the fourth innings, and when they were 66/3, they must have feared the worst. A late counter attack by their tail ensured that they won the first-ever pink ball match by three wickets.

Wickets fell much more frequently with the pink ball, in the third Test.
The contest between bat and ball was much closer in the third Test. Whereas New Zealand had taken over 20 and close to 15 overs for each Australian wicket in the first two Tests, respectively. With the pink ball they took a wicket every seven overs or so. Australia, too, had by the best overs/wicket ratio (6.4) in the Third Test, even though they won the first Test by a much larger margin.

Building on the foundation

The foundation had been laid. Could it be built on? Had the cricket administrators finally made a change which could influence the game for the better?

The second Day/Night Test Match was played between Pakistan and West Indies in the United Arab Emitates almost a year later, in October 2016. Pakistan had won the last six matches (three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals) against West Indies, who had just sacked their coach, Phil Simmons.

There were two massive records in this match. The first was Azhar Ali’s 302 not out, which was the first triple hundred against West Indies for almost 60 years (the previous one was also by a Pakistani, Hanif Mohammad’s 337 in 1958). The second was Devendra Bishoo’s 8 for 49 for West Indies, which were the best ever figures by a visiting bowler in Asia.

West Indies went into the last day of the match needing 250 to win with 8 wickets in hand. All three results were still possible. Darren Bravo batted valiantly on the last day, scoring 116 and staying at the crease for close to seven hours. Pakistan finally claimed the last two wickets through run-outs, securing their narrowest margin of victory in the UAE (56 runs).

The following two Test matches in this series – regular day games – were far more one-sided, with Pakistan winning the second one by 133 runs and West Indies winning the third by five wickets. Once again it was the pink ball that provided the most competitive match of the series.

Thinking out of the box

The third Day/Night Test followed a month later, in November 2016, and was played between Australia and South Africa. The first two matches in the series had been comprehensively won by South Africa (177 runs, and an innings and 80 runs). Australia gave six players their debut in the third Test. Everything pointed to another win for the Proteas, but Australia ended up winning by seven wickets.

The strangest moment by far in this match came when the South African captain, Faf Du Plesis, declared while he was batting on 118 and the team’s score was still at a modest 259/9. This was the earliest ever declaration by a team, in terms of overs, in the first innings of a Test match unaffected by weather.

The reason for this declaration: David Warner, Australia’s explosive opener, would be unable to take his usual spot as an opener after spending time off the field. This declaration left the Australians fuming. Faf later confirmed that he had heard the umpires talking about how Warner had six minutes left before he could bat again, and he wanted to have a go at a makeshift opening pair under lights.

This decision ultimately had no effect on the Test match. In fact, Australia’s stand-in opener Usman Khwaja scored 145 and was adjudged Man of the Match. What it did show, though, is that playing under lights led to out of the box decisions – if the trend continues, the cricket can get very exciting indeed.

Test Match of the year

The fourth, and most recent, pink ball Test Match was played between Australia and Pakistan in December 2016. The Test looked to be heading for a one-sided finish with Australia setting Pakistan a mammoth target of 490. It seemed even larger, given the fact that Pakistan only made 142 in their first innings.

Even though Azhar Ali and Younis Khan put on 91 for the third wicket, Pakistan were teetering at 220 for 6 with only Asad Shafiq and the tail yet to bat. Mohammad Amir (48) and Shafiq put on Pakistan’s highest partnership of the match (92), and this was followed by another quick 64-run partnership between Shafiq and Wahab Riaz.

When the next partnership between Shafiq and Yasir Shah crossed 50, the Australians looked visibly concerned. Every run was cheered by the Pakistani fans. The deficit fell to under 50. Pakistan had two wickets in its kitty. More importantly, Asad Shafiq was still batting, now on his highest Test score and looking supremely confident. Unfortunately for him, he got an absolutely unplayable delivery from Mitchell Starc.

The fight put up by Pakistan’s lower order was lauded all over the world, with some even calling it the Test Match of the Year.

Give us more

In terms of crowds and Television Rating Points, the first day of the Day/Night Tests, between Australia and New Zealand, brought in a crowd of 47,441 on the first day, more than the total number over the entire previous Test .

And the final session on the first day (the session with the infamous declaration) was thehighest rated programme of the day”. Close to one million viewers tuned in.

The first four Day/Night Test matches clearly show that the governing body got this change right, with each match being historic in its own way. Records have tumbled, new strategies have been devised, and it has also given us the #TestMatchOfTheYear.

We should be seeing a lot more of Day/Night Test cricket now.

Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

