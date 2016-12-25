Title

The Field

State of the Game

Was that a penalty? Was the batsman out? How did he make that shot? Technology is transforming sport

From player-tracking to intelligent diagnosis of onfield action, the shift to hi-tech seems inexorable.

Image credit:  Reuters Staff

With Oakland Athletics starting the 2002 Major League Baseball season with an annual payroll of a mere $39 million compared to the New York Yankees’ $125 million, hardly anyone expected them to earn bragging rights. However, Oakland ran up a 20-match winning streak, a feat unparalleled in the 102 years of baseball history. They championed the philosophy of picking unsung players, and, more important, of blending analytics and wisdom in the right proportion to produce a miracle.

It has been a question of prolonged debate. Has science done more harm than good in sports? The word “technology” entered the sporting lexicon a while ago, but it is becoming ubiquitous only now. Almost every stakeholder in the sports business – teams, federations or the media – are trying to figure out the best ways to leverage not one but multiple technologies.

Engaging the fans has always been a predominant concern. Earlier this year, Reliance enabled free Wi-Fi services in six cricket stadiums across India during the World Twenty20. Mobile devices are acting as “second screens” for viewing televised sports in our country, with fans being able to keep an eye on their team’s score from anywhere.

Significant sporting events are taking advantage of smartphone apps for managing the ticketing system, starting from allocating seat numbers to indicating the closest bathroom in the stadium. The hosts of Wimbledon, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, have already partnered their long-standing sponsor IBM in order to keep their fans involved with the game at all time.

After the recent boost of wearable technologies in the global market, sporting teams around the world are making use of it to reap their benefits. Indian teams are also catching up in this aspect. In the 2016 edition of the Indian Super League, we have all seen players from different clubs wearing a black vest during their match and practice sessions. These lightweight vests come with in-built GPS devices and track a player’s speed, high and low intensity runs, heart rate, jumps, deceleration, and every other details, providing real-time data during the practice sessions.

ISL team Chennaiyin FC has gone the distance to appoint Catapult, the manufacturer of these vests, as their official performance partner for this season. The innovation has garnered more than 850 clients in its ten years of service, including FC Bayern München, Leicester City, and Chelsea FC. It has also been used actively by India’s hockey teams – men and women – and the national football team.

Technology comes to football

As a game, football has finally adopted technological innovations, with goal-line technology – did the ball cross the line? – and vanishing spray – where the wall should stand – gaining worldwide fame during the 2014 World Cup. The idea of a “video assistant” is already in trial mode, and the new president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, believes it was a “historic” day for sport when offline officials watched video replays during an international friendly between France and Italy to adjudicate on an appeal for a penalty. Slated to be applied experimentally during the Bundesliga and the Serie A, among others, this could lower on-field refereeing errors significantly.

Was it a penalty? The referee consults a video replay.

The idea of eradicating human error from football has been a contentious affair, as fans have fretted that players could misuse the technology to disturb the flow of the game. Infantino said “The flow of the game is crucial. We cannot put that in danger. That is why we have to be open to test.” The idea is already under live trial in 12 national associations and one confederation, and if things run smoothly, we could expect to see video referees no later than 2017-‘18.

A database of performance

We are all familiar with the way hawk-eye technology is used to judge a leg-before-wicket decision in cricket. Hawk-eye tracks the trajectory of the ball from the point of release. PitchVision, a newly formed company, has been using a similar technology to document the entire details of a delivery, from its trajectory to its point of contact with the bat.

All the recorded data is accessible online, and users will have their own profile to see how well they have performed in a practice session. It essentially gives rise to “remote coaching”, as coaches can judge a player’s skill or mistakes from recorded data, even if they are miles away geographically.

The technology is currently under use in cricket academies all over the world, including MCC, Harrow School, and those run by international cricket boards. PitchVision has recently collaborated with the Sourav Ganguly Foundation and schools across West Bengal will have free access to the technology. Ganguly believes it will inspire more school children to actually consider cricket as a career.

In the NBA, North America’s professional basketball league, all the teams have employed SportVU tracking, a system of six cameras in every arena to accurately measure the movements of the ball and every player on the court, generating an entire database of performance information. The league is producing more data than ever than its 70-year history, and it is actually changing the way the game is played.

It has helped shift the emphasis from how many points a player scores to the productivity of touch or of defensive effectiveness. It is also influencing players to take different kinds of shots on the court. And its greatest impact lies in helping the team management build a squad of compatible and effective players.

Of course, there is opposition to the loss of instinct, insight and the unpredictablity of human decisions. But if technology can provide the double whammy of improved individual and team performances and accurate referring and umpiring, perhaps it would be unwise not to allow it to meld with competitive sports.

Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

