Title

× Close

The Field

Sports news and scores

indian cricket

Tests, ODIs or T20Is, 2016 was the year where Virat Kohli proved he was the king of all formats

If there was one cricketer who dominated the sport, whatever be the format, it was India’s 28-year-old Test captain who rewrote one record after another.

by 
Image credit:  Money Sharma / AFP

As 2015 bid adieu, individuals all over the world were seen meticulously scrutinising and assessing the faults of the previous year, in a bid to check them once the New Year began. Vowing to hone their failings, resolutions were written and rewritten; only to be scrapped and forgotten less than a week into 2016. Whilst the majority carried on leisurely, despite their promised pledges, a certain Virat Kohli strode over the nonchalance with grim determination.

Having notched up just over 1300 runs in 31 international matches at an average of 38.44 in twelve months, Kohli’s lack of form and consistent runs were endlessly debated upon, with his private life being mercilessly responsible as the reason for his continued “debacle”. Having started off as a brash Delhi right-hander, the batsman effortlessly transcended into the fulcrum of the Indian batting unit. Defined by insane levels of hyperkinetic energy, Kohli matured into an eerily dominating batsman, who revelled in pressure situations. By plundering away the toughest of bowlers in the most challenging pitches with a calm élan, one series after another, Kohli, in time raked in unbelievable numbers that constant comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar soon followed.

Conquering the toughest of situations with textbook style stroke play, the 28-year-old continues to send unbridled joy with each flick and cover drive. Just when Martin Crowe called him a “shooting star”, along with Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Steven Smith, stating that he would rule world cricket in the future, Kohli succumbed. The tour of England in 2014 exposed his shortcomings and his technical failures especially against James Anderson, who troubled him with late swing. Every time Anderson bowled off stump, near the corridor of uncertainty, Kohli’s footwork remained faulty and indecisive.

He put all doubts to rest in India’s tour Down Under later that year, in the same series when he was appointed as Test captain. Amassing 692 runs in four Test matches, Kohli carved a niche for himself in the cricketing sphere. Visibly perturbed after the England failure, the Delhiite was a resilient being, even forcing Mitchell Johnson to surrender to his aura.

However, in the months that followed, the 28-year-old refused to be his consistent self. The 50-over World Cup in Australia, where India failed to defend their title, started the inconsistent patch, which only instilled fears of the end of Kohli’s promising era even before it had actually blossomed.

Rattled and deeply affected, the Indian southpaw entered 2016 with greater vengeance and insatiable hunger. With the World Twenty20 being held at home and 13 Test matches till the year ended, India needed their primary batsman to be his ruthless best. Engulfed with responsibility, Kohli mastered his way through the obstacles, stamping his sole authority on world cricket. Brimming with ambition and dedication, the right hander corrected his mistakes to earmark himself as the best batsman of 2016.

Kohli continues his ODI form

Having started the year with a limited overs series against Australia down under, Kohli remained in enviable form throughout, notching up three centuries in ten One-Day International matches. While chasing, he, not surprisingly, averaged 101.75 in six games, with two hundreds to his name. Growing up without a signature shot, it is heartening to see the 28-year-old command supremacy in ODI cricket for well over three years. However, with more focus on Twenty20s and Tests this year, he had a limited number of games to further his astonishing ODI figures in 2016.

A revelation in T20 cricket

His real success came in the shortest format of the game this year. With 15 Twenty20 Internationals, along with 16 Indian Premier League matches, Kohli executed his stroke play to mesmerising effect. Even though he fails to be a big hitter of the ball like AB de Villiers or Chris Gayle, his controlled assurance of the shot and his awareness that six hitting is not his greatest strength, allows him to build an innings which is defined by an array of orthodox boundaries and quick singles.

What stands out is his self-confidence, where he carefully crafts his innings by starting slowly and later catching on with admirable effect with shots that would not look out of place in a Test match. By refusing to emulate his teammates in their six-hitting prowess, Kohli has stood as an inspiring personality who carefully manoeuvres the ball on all sides of the ground.

He became the first batsman to cross 4000 IPL runs this year, a season which was sprinkled with four hundreds, the most by any batsman. By reaching the three-figure mark in just 15 overs in an IPL game against Kings XI Punjab, and battling through a broken finger, Kohli gave proof of his undying mettle and his passion for clinching greater feats. Earlier, he single-handedly guided a below average Indian unit to the semi-finals of the World Twenty20, averaging a jaw-dropping 166.50 in successful run chases in T20Is, with his 89 against Australia being sprinkled with charismatic supremacy and singular focus.

Play

Leading from the front in Test cricket

The hallmark of a great batsman is often measured by his statistics in the longest format of the game. His patchy form in Test cricket, excluding the series against Australia, often stopped an expert from rating him as the best player of the generation. Even though he had emphatically owned the shorter formats of the game, his contemporaries still edged ahead in Test cricket, with his inability to notch up big hundreds coming under the scanner.

True to his legacy, Kohli, India’s Test captain, remained remotely affected by the uncertainty paroling over his head. With a long Test season ahead, the onus was on the reliable batsman to battle his demons and answer critics once and for all. A few months later, he ends 2016 with three double hundreds, scored in three successive series, the first captain to have ever achieved this remarkable record. Even in Tests, he has refused to remain confined to a slow run rate, believing in frustrating the bowlers with quick singles.

Even after fielding for well over ten hours in Mumbai, Kohli batted for his 235 as if he was on a mission. En route his highest score, he also touched a Test batting average of 50 for the first time in his career. His rapid shuffles to ensure that his head remains in line with the delivery, or his adaptability in terse moments has enabled Kohli to even mark his territory in the whites. Changing gears from flat, lucid pitches to slow and low ones, the Indian has established himself as a player who fears no battles. He became only the first player since Rahul Dravid in 2011 to notch up 1000 Test runs by an Indian in a calendar year.

With 3642 runs in a single year, almost thrice as much as the runs he scored last year, Kohli is enjoying a thumping success across all formats that no player in recent times has enjoyed. No cricketer portrays his aggressive ambition after a dismal series as Kohli does. Be it constantly cheering his team mates on or shining the cherry; fiddling with the helmet before facing a ball or twirling his willow, impatiently awaiting the next ball, Kohli remains in the midst of every challenge with flamboyant responsibility. And this is why he is already on the path to unblemished stardom.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext