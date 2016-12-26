Title

Indian sportsperson of the year #3: 2016 was the year in which Dipa Karmakar made grown men cry

Her exploits at the highest level in Rio are yet to sink in and she may have paved the path for an entire generation of Indian gymnasts.

Image credit:  Marko Djurica/Reuters

Day 10 of the Rio Olympics is long gone, but the name Dipa still lingers on the lips. For the best part of an hour, this girl, Dipa Karmakar, a 23-year-old from Tripura, all four feet and 11 inches made sure that more than a billion people were glued onto her every movement as she attempted to pull off the toughest vault of ‘em all, the Produnova.

The last time a gymnast from India had qualified for the Olympics, the year was 1964. For a majority of the television-viewing public, Dipa had shown them something wonderful: one of their own performing gymnastics at the highest level.

She came fourth but it feels like gold, silver and bronze all combined in one. The sheer scale of what she has accomplished, starting from a vault made of old scooter parts, in one of the remotest parts of the country, practising on old, soiled mattresses due to a lack of foam, is unfathomable and adds a layer of improbability to itself every time one of these old stories come out.

Just what power did this girl possess within her? What pushed her to run full tilt towards that vault, hurl herself 10 feet into the air and attempt a death-defying vault, one that athletes from countries with well-regimented gymnastic programs wouldn’t dare to attempt?

Abhinav Bindra winning the gold medal in 2008 had evoked a certain sense of pride, but this felt different. Dipa had a different power, a different kind of effect on the masses – a power to make grown men cry, a power to move. Dipa’s faith had not only moved mountains, it had vaulted them.

This raised other questions: Were there other Dipas out there? Did they also possess the same power? Why hadn’t India found them yet? The answers to these questions are well-known unfortunately; one quick glance at India’s overall medal tally confirms these suspicions. The system hadn’t helped Dipa, she had succeeded despite it. The system had spectacularly failed Dipa.

Blurring the lines between sports and politics

As expected, Dipa, Sakshi Malik, PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari had all made headlines at Rio. However, there is one person who shouldn’t have been in the headlines but had made it, albeit for the wrong reasons.

Not only had India’s sports minister embarrassed the entire Indian contingent, Vijay Goel, also the head of India’s delegation to the Olympics, had proved by his tweets that he can’t seem to remember the names of athletes or their faces. At this point, you’d be very tempted and very right in asking what Goel’s primary responsibility at the Olympics was, if he couldn’t recognise his own athletes.

For years, sporting federations in India have been the personal fiefdoms of bureaucrats and babus with a personal agenda. There are very few federations that have been spared political interference and mismanagement; over the last two decades, football, hockey, athletics, boxing, wrestling have all come under the scanner. Now add gymnastics to that list as well.

After Dipa’s heroics in Rio, it was fanciful thinking on the part of the Indian sports enthusiast to think that conditions for gymnasts would improve, but after all the Tripura girl did to bring the sport into the limelight, a national meet is the least that any sport requires for it to prosper and bring about internal competition within the country, always a healthy way to unearth new gems.

Alas, not only is a national meet nowhere on the horizon, but infighting within the Gymnastics Federation of India has ensured that a huge administrative logjam has developed after the body split into two.

On her return from Rio, Dipa was showered with accolades and gifts from cricketers (Sachin Tendulkar gifted her a BMW!) and politicians alike but no one from the sports ministry had stepped forward when she had become the first Indian woman to win a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

The ministry didn’t include her in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme until the last minute, when, in April 2016, she won the gold medal in the vault at a Rio test event. Her request for a physio in Rio was initially denied and was granted only when she qualified for the vault final.

A trend-setter and a role model

Clearing these obstacles would appear to be second-nature for Dipa, but the world of good that she has done for Indian gymnastics is immeasurable. For a nation with people largely unfamiliar with the vault and with virtually zero gymnastics infrastructure, for them to tune into a gymnastics final at the Olympics and see an Indian flag fluttering there, is as close to surreal as it gets.

The Go Sports-sponsored athlete will hopefully be competing at the upcoming World Cup circuit in Rhythmic Gymnastics conducted by the Federation of International Gymnastics, starting April 7 in Pesaro, Italy, She may also change her vault if coach Bishweshwar Nandi is to be believed.

Nandi spoke to Scroll.in on potentially changing Dipa’s vault from the Produnova to a different one. “It is my plan as a coach to change Dipa’s vault as every gymnast changes her vault after two-to-three years. Right now, Dipa is practising in Tripura. To implement this, we have to go to the IG Stadium in New Delhi, where there are facilities.”

With Tokyo 2020 in her sights, it cannot be predicted whether the 2016 Khel Ratna awardee will go one better or not. Perhaps, just perhaps, there will be a team accompanying Karmakar on her Olympic mission next time around. One thing is certain though: If and when an Indian does manage to win a gymnastics medal, s/he and a billion others will be reminded of one woman and one woman only, the athlete that started the revolution, the Dipa Karmakar.

Simone Biles may have won four gold medals at Rio including the vault, but it was Dipa who set a billion hearts fluttering and captivated an entire generation. If the American has her way, the Karmakar might be born.

This is the third of a five-part series listing the top five Indian sportspersons of the year. Indian junior hockey captain Harjeet Singh was #5 and Olympic silver medal-winning shuttler PV Sindhu was #4.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

