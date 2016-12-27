We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
The big story: Azhar Ali steadies the ship
A gritty century by Azhar Ali led a stubborn Pakistan response on the second day of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Ali scored his 12th Test century and third against Australia.
The tourists, who trail 1-0 in the series, went to lunch at 232 for four and went through the first session without losing a wicket, with Azhar on 112 and Asad Shafiq not out on 48. Play did not resume after lunch because of rain.
Other top stories
- South Africa and Sri Lanka shared the spoils on Day 1 of the first Test at Port Elizabeth on Monday. South Africa got off to a good start after fine knocks from JP Duminy and Stephen Cook took them to 174/2 at tea. Sri Lanka though pulled things back in the final session with four wickets to restrict the hosts to 267/6 at stumps. Suranga Lakmal was the standout performer scalping a four-wicket haul.
- Career-best knocks by Tom Latham and Colin Munro propelled New Zealand to a 77-run win over Bangladesh in the first One-Day International.
- Australia skipper Steve Smith wants his counterpart Virat Kohli “a little bit angry” when they play India at home in the four-match Test series in February. Smith felt that getting behind Kohli would distract his focus from the game, which according to the Australian will be advantageous for the visitors.
- Cricket commentator Mark Nicholas is said to be recovering after being taken to hospital suffering abdominal pains during the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne.
- Jharkhand defeated Haryana to book their maiden Ranji Trophy semi-final berth after beating Haryana by five wickets in their quarter-final clash. Needing 176 for victory, Jharkhand chased down the target comfortably, with opening batsman Ishan Kishan anchoring the innings with a well-made 86.