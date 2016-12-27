The big story: Azhar Ali steadies the ship

A gritty century by Azhar Ali led a stubborn Pakistan response on the second day of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Ali scored his 12th Test century and third against Australia.

The tourists, who trail 1-0 in the series, went to lunch at 232 for four and went through the first session without losing a wicket, with Azhar on 112 and Asad Shafiq not out on 48. Play did not resume after lunch because of rain.

