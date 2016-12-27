Woah Mkhitaryan,

Henrikh Mkhitaryan,

He's out midfield Armenian. pic.twitter.com/j33bgyvPWm — UtdWay (@UtdWay) December 26, 2016

Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a memorable goal in his side’s 3-1 win over Sunderland on Monday. This was United’s fourth successive Premier League victory.

Substitute Mkhitaryan scored a brilliant back-heel 12-yard volley in the second half, although replays suggested the Armenian was offside. Manager Jose Mourinho later described the goal as “phenomenal”.

United opened the scoring through Daley Blind, who was set up by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede played a part in all three goals, netting one. Ibrahimovic has now been involved in 14 Premier League goals this season (12 goals and two assists).

MUN 1-0 | Zlatan assists Daley Blind as he smoothly places it in the bottom corner! 🔥 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/0rJUp5rxbU — All Mufc Goals! (@AllUnitedGoals) December 26, 2016

But it was Paul Pogba who was the star of the show, as he bossed the midfield to provide clinical passes to the strikers. Ibrahimovic soon gained from Pogba’s clarity. The Frenchman put Ibrahimovic through for United’s second goal.

Na the Goal wey Zlatan Ibrahimovic score against Sunderland be this, 2-0. pic.twitter.com/JwPrAvJOAr #MUFC — Man United In Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) December 26, 2016

Olivier Giroud heads in late winner to save Arsenal the blushes

Olivier Giroud headed home his seventh goal in his last five starts to hand Arsenal an unlikely victory over West Brom. The win helped the Gunners keep their first clean sheet in nine Premier League games.

Mesut Ozil made his 100th Premier League appearance and provided his 36th assist in the competition. Other than Ozil, only Eric Cantona has now provided more assists after 100 games in the division (39).

Pedro brace helps Chelsea extend lead

Chelsea moved seven points clear at the top of the table by beating Bournemouth to set a club record of 12 straight Premier League wins.

Cesc Fabregas set up Pedro to break the deadlock with a deflected shot that looped into the top corner.

Eden Hazard capped an impressive display by making it 2-0 from the spot after he was brought down by Simon Francis.

Chelsea added a third goal deep in injury time when Pedro’s shot hit Steve Cook and the ball spun over the line.

Eden Hazard vs Bournemouth (2-0)

The best as usual! pic.twitter.com/PosbgivFI3 — Chelsea Vines (@CheIseaVines) December 26, 2016

City’s Yaya Toure embarrasses teammate Kelichi Iheanacho

Manchester City registered a convincing 3-0 win over Hull City to take his side up to second spot in the table.

Yaya Toure was named Man of the Match after a solid display that culminated in him scoring the first goal from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, Kelechi Iheanacho, who had added the second of City’s three, was also invited to give his post-match thoughts along with Toure.

As Toure was presented with the small award, Iheanacho seemed to be eyeing it up. Toure told the interviewer he was going to give it to “my boy”, meaning his young son.

Iheanacho thought he would be the recipient, and reached out for the trophy. Toure slapped his teammate’s hand away shouting, “No, it’s not you, my boy!”