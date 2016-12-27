We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
The big story: Pakistan rally to 310/6 at stumps on Day 2
Opening batsman Azhar Ali scored an unbeaten century to lead Pakistan to 310/6 on a rain-interrupted second day of the second Test against Australia on Tuesday.
Azhar was 139 not out with Mohammad Amir on 28 as rain cut short the action at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The weather wiped out the entire middle session on Tuesday. Australia’s bowlers could manage only two wickets on day two.
Other top stories
Cricket
- Gujarat batsman Samit Gohel created a world record for the highest score by an opener while carrying his bat in first-class cricket after scoring an unbeaten 359 against Odisha in a quarter-final clash of the Ranji Trophy.
- Defending champions Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 30 runs in Raipur to qualify for the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy.
- South Africa were bowled out for 286 as Sri Lanka’s Suranga Lakmal finished with a five-wicket haul on day two of the first Test on Tuesday. Resuming at 267/6, the hosts could add only 19 runs to their overnight score.
- Andre Russell has been cleared to use his black bat in Australia’s Big Bash after making modifications to it.
Football
- Inter Milan are keen to sign Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva on loan for the remainder of the season. No deal has been agreed yet but the Italian side are looking to bolster the squad before end of the winter break on 8 January.
- Liverpool will look to keep their winning momentum going after their thrilling victory over Everton last week. On Tuesday, they face Stoke City, against whom they have never lost a top-flight league game away from home.
- All India Football Federation player of the year Jeje Lalpekhlua has officially extended his tenure with Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan.