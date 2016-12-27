The big story: Pakistan rally to 310/6 at stumps on Day 2

Opening batsman Azhar Ali scored an unbeaten century to lead Pakistan to 310/6 on a rain-interrupted second day of the second Test against Australia on Tuesday.

Azhar was 139 not out with Mohammad Amir on 28 as rain cut short the action at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The weather wiped out the entire middle session on Tuesday. Australia’s bowlers could manage only two wickets on day two.

Other top stories

Cricket

Gujarat batsman Samit Gohel created a world record for the highest score by an opener while carrying his bat in first-class cricket after scoring an unbeaten 359 against Odisha in a quarter-final clash of the Ranji Trophy.

Defending champions Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 30 runs in Raipur to qualify for the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy.

South Africa were bowled out for 286 as Sri Lanka’s Suranga Lakmal finished with a five-wicket haul on day two of the first Test on Tuesday. Resuming at 267/6, the hosts could add only 19 runs to their overnight score.

Andre Russell has been cleared to use his black bat in Australia’s Big Bash after making modifications to it.

Football