Gujarat batsman Samit Gohel on Tuesday hit an unbeaten 359 against Odisha in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final. This is the world record for highest score by an opener while carrying his bat in first-class cricket. His effort bettered Surrey’s Bobby Abel, who had scored an unbeaten 357* against Somerset at The Oval in 1899.

WORLD RECORD!

Samit Gohel's 359* is the highest indv score by an opening bat while carrying his bat thro' the inns in first-class cricket! — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 27, 2016

Gohel, who came to the crease on Sunday, batted through Monday and more than half of Tuesday. He faced a total of 723 balls, and smashed 45 boundaries and one six in his marathon knock.

Gohel is the fourth triple centurion in first-class cricket history to carry his bat through the innings. The feat was last accomplished 81 years ago in 1935.

The 26-year-old’s knock helped Gujarat set Odisha an improbable target of 706 to chase with just over one session left in the day. Gujarat, who have already have the crucial first innings lead under their belt, are certain to make the semi-final.