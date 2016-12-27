Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala were chosen the life presidents of the Indian Olympic Association on Tuesday.

Kalmadi, formerly a member of the Congress was accused of corruption while offering contracts for the Commonwealth Games held in Delhi in 2010. He had been arrested and later granted bail in the case. Chautala had served as the member of the IOA between December 2012 and February 2014 before it was suspended by the International Olympic Committee. Kalmadi had served as the IOA president from 1996 to 2011.

Kalmadi was also the president of the Asian Athletics Association from 2000 to 2013 and was made the life president of the Asian Athletics body too, reported PTI. The 71-year-old Kalmadi was also a member of the International Athletics Federation between 2001 to 2013.

Chautala had most notably served as the president of the Indian Amateur Boxing Federation, which was disbanded by the International Boxing Association in 2013.