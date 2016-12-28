The current crop of Chelsea players can be the closest footballing imitation of some of the backbenchers that one can find in an Indian engineering college. When frustrated and disillusioned, they can be as dire as it can possibly get from a top side, as they showed last year. When they are in the mood, they can go on scintillating winning runs too. In engineering terms, clearing multiple arrears in one sitting during the final semester and landing a cushy corporate job at the end of it.

As for Chelsea, their fans can only hope that their breathtaking form – 12 wins from as many matches at the time of writing – didn’t come a semester too early. Many great men have fallen at the business end of the Premier League. Even the league’s favourite son, Sir Alex Ferguson, was not spared of its wrath. A ruthless exam now awaits Antonio Conte’s high-flying men, who have conceded only two goals during a little under 1,150 minutes, while scoring 28.

Much of Chelsea’s success has been attributed to Conte’s now-famous formation shift, which made it’s debut in a losing cause – in the second half of a 0-3 hammering against Arsenal at the Emirates. Certainly, Chelsea’s 3-4-3 shape now commands commands respect, having bulldozed its way into the English fabric, which has predominantly featured 4-4-2. However, it is a lone-striker system that has been the norm over the last decade for most clubs. The jury is still out on Pep Guardiola’s avant-garde 3-2-2-3 at Manchester City.

The manner in which the Blues have gone about with their business after successive defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal have induced awe and, at the same time, a tinge of bewilderment. The answers to last season’s spectacular collapse, which saw them finish 10th, still remains one of the most cloak-and-dagger plots in recent footballing history. The imperious Diego Costa’s one-track mind to deliver the knockout punch and Eden Hazard’s mazy dribbles have sent many a side packing. Pedro Rodriguez, after an underwhelming first season, has quietly made his mark during the winning run. The Spaniard now has greater understanding with Costa and Hazard, and seamlessly swaps places with the latter either at the centre or on the flanks.

The Conte effect

Image credit: Reuters

What has truly been remarkable about the Italian is how quickly he has made his three-man backline click. None of the previous Chelsea managers in the Roman Abramovich era had deployed the system. This makes the side’s rapid transition from a jaded outfit to the best in the division in the space of three months all the more remarkable.

Perhaps, it is a case good things falling in place at once. Tactics and man-management, though, have never been that simplistic. Conte had already toyed with a back-three during pre-season and started with a 4-2-4 until the Arsenal game.

Out went the “tailor” who would make the “best dress” and in came a Gianni Versace with his own style statement. Away from the complementary hugs and his outrageous celebrations, there lies a respected former player who also sends fear.

The legendary Gianluigi Buffon was called “stupid” for prioritising bonuses over a winning streak at Juventus. Modern day footballers can’t be ruled with an iron first. Defender David Luiz has looked like man transformed after his return to London. Cesc Fabregas has only played a peripheral role but has been at the top of his game whenever he has been given a chance.

With the margin between the top half and the bottom shrinking with each passing season, a watertight defence is vital. One of key factors behind Conte’s success has been the manner in which he has managed his wing-backs and used the inexhaustible N’Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park. When they lose the ball, Chelsea retreat with seven men in their own half. This has made them very hard to break down.

History

Chelsea currently have a six-point lead over second-placed Liverpool, two more than what they had in their title-winning campaign of 2014-’15 at the halfway stage. Newcastle United blew a 12-point gap in 1995-’96 to lose to Manchester United. Sir Alex Ferguson’s men got a taste of their own medicine in 1998, going down to Arsenal despite having a 11-point lead. The Red Devils also choked in 2011-’12 despite an eight-point lead over Manchester City.

The Premier League throws up endless possibilities and a couple of losses can turn the complexion of the title race. All four of Chelsea’s title wins have seen them being on top at the turn of the new year.

Many of the first-team players have got a taste of silverware and have been in this position before. Conte is also a serial winner, having nurtured and moulded Juventus into the winning machine that it is today. Some critics have pointed to an over-reliance on Hazard and Costa, but it is the big players who lend the oomph. Take Leicester City of last year: What would they have done without Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez?

Can they be stopped?

Image credit: Reuters

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy hailed Chelsea as a side without a weakness. Things could have been a lot different had Manchester City taken their chances at the Etihad. The lack of European football is keeping Chelsea fresh. Even in the packed Christmas-New Year schedule, the Blues have a fixture list that is slightly less congested than, say, Manchester United or Liverpool.

February will go on to play a key role, as Chelsea have two big games spread out over three days. They will face Arsenal and Liverpool. Recently, Bournemouth put up a spirited display, and whenever they did manage to get behind Kante, Gary Cahill looked vulnerable.

Prediction

Title winners. Factoring every little, it would still be a highly unlikely event to see Chelsea fall off the rails. Even in the title race, only Liverpool look like worthy competitors. City and United are in transition and Arsenal still bear the look of a side who are a grade below Premier League champions.