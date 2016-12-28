The big story: Reds close down gap on leaders Chelsea

Liverpool romped to a 4-1 win over Stoke City on Tuesday evening and regained the second spot in the Premier League table. The win helped the Reds close down the gap on leaders Chelsea to six points.

Liverpool, however, got off on the wrong foot, conceding early as Stoke’s Jon Walters headed home in the 12th minute.

The hosts responded positively and were ahead at the break as Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino were on target.

Liverpool gained a two-goal advantage around the hour-mark as Giannelli Imbula directed Divock Origi’s cross into his own net. Daniel Sturridge scored his first league goal of the season to make it 4-1.

The win takes Liverpool one point ahead of third-placed Manchester City, whom they face on Saturday.

The score:

Liverpool 4 (Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Giannelli Imbula-og, Daniel Sturridge) beat Stoke City 1 (Jon Walters).

