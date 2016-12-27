The big story: Reds close down gap on leaders Chelsea
Liverpool romped to a 4-1 win over Stoke City on Tuesday evening and regained the second spot in the Premier League table. The win helped the Reds close down the gap on leaders Chelsea to six points.
Liverpool, however, got off on the wrong foot, conceding early as Stoke’s Jon Walters headed home in the 12th minute.
The hosts responded positively and were ahead at the break as Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino were on target.
Liverpool gained a two-goal advantage around the hour-mark as Giannelli Imbula directed Divock Origi’s cross into his own net. Daniel Sturridge scored his first league goal of the season to make it 4-1.
The win takes Liverpool one point ahead of third-placed Manchester City, whom they face on Saturday.
The score:
Liverpool 4 (Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Giannelli Imbula-og, Daniel Sturridge) beat Stoke City 1 (Jon Walters).
Other top stories
- Swansea City have sacked Bob Bradley after just 11 games in charge. Bradley came under fire after a 4-1 home defeat against West Ham on Boxing Day.
- Manchester United footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s absence from a top-ten list of Armenian sporting stars for 2016 has caused controversy in the country.
- Ahead of Tottenham’s visit to Southampton, manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted it is difficult for him to go back to his previous employer.
- Barcelona’s Brazilian star Neymar said winning the Ballon d’Or is one of his goals but added he “won’t die” if he never takes home the award.
- Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri reiterated his belief for a unified domestic league packed with more teams as the way forward, amidst growing uncertainty over the proposed merger of the I-League and Indian Super League, reported PTI.