The big story: Ali scores second double ton of the year

Azhar Ali stroked a fine knock of 205 not out to help Pakistan declare at 443/9 against Australia on day three at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

This is Ali’s third double ton and the first by a Pakistan batsman in Australia. He also became the first batsman from his country to smash two double tons in the same year.

Resuming the innings at 310/6, Pakistan lost overnight batsman Mohammad Amir early on.

Ali found support in Sohail Khan, who came into bat at No. 8. Ali and Sohail accelerated in the morning session, taking Pakistan into lunch at 433/7.

Ali and Sohail (65) shared a 118-run stand for the eighth wicket to give their team control of the rain-interrupted Test.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 443/9 decl (Azhar Ali 205*, Sohail Khan 65; Josh Hazlewood 3/50) vs Australia.

