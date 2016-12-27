The big story: Ali scores second double ton of the year
Azhar Ali stroked a fine knock of 205 not out to help Pakistan declare at 443/9 against Australia on day three at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
This is Ali’s third double ton and the first by a Pakistan batsman in Australia. He also became the first batsman from his country to smash two double tons in the same year.
Resuming the innings at 310/6, Pakistan lost overnight batsman Mohammad Amir early on.
Ali found support in Sohail Khan, who came into bat at No. 8. Ali and Sohail accelerated in the morning session, taking Pakistan into lunch at 433/7.
Ali and Sohail (65) shared a 118-run stand for the eighth wicket to give their team control of the rain-interrupted Test.
Brief scores:
Pakistan 443/9 decl (Azhar Ali 205*, Sohail Khan 65; Josh Hazlewood 3/50) vs Australia.
Other top stories
- Gujarat batsman Samit Gohel broke a 117-year-old world record on Tuesday en route to his monumental 359 not out in the quarter-final match of the Ranji Trophy against Odisha at Jaipur.
- Five-wicket hauls by Abhishek Nayar and Vijay Gohil helped Mumbai clinch a 30-run victory over Hyderabad and advance to the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy on Tuesday.
- Indian Test captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday pipped Australia’s Steve Smith to be named skipper of Cricket Australia’s ODI team of the year. The list also included India’s Jasprit Bumrah.
- Seamers Vernon Philander and Kyle Abbott helped South Africa restrict Sri Lanka to 181/7 after they were bowled out for 286 early on day two. Sri Lanka were struggling at 22/3 at one stage. However, Dhananjaya de Silva’s unbeaten 43 steadied the innings before bad light ended play.
- Andre Russell has been cleared to use his black bat in Australia’s Big Bash after making modifications to it.