Liverpool regained the second spot on the Premier League table after an emphatic 4-1 win over Stoke City at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

The win helped the Reds close down the gap on leaders Chelsea to six points.

Liverpool, however, did not start the game on the right note. They conceded early as Stoke’s Jonathan Walters headed home in the 12th minute.

The hosts responded positively as Adam Lallana equalised in the 35th minute. Lallana scored from an acute angle after Stoke’s Glen Johnson failed to clear the ball in the six-yard box.

Roberto Firmino handed the lead to the home side after he managed to make space in the box and scored through a low shot bouncing off the far post and then the near before it went in.

Liverpool gained a two-goal advantage around the hour-mark as Giannelli Imbula directed Divock Origi’s cross into his own net.

Liverpool added another goal in the 70th minute as Stoke’s Ryan Shawcross’s clumsy back pass was intercepted by Daniel Sturridge. The Englishman duly converted to register his first league goal of the season.

The win takes Liverpool one point ahead of third-placed Manchester City, whom they face on Saturday.

City manager Pep Guardiola watched the game from the stands at Anfield on Tuesday. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp later joked that the Spaniard just came to “watch good football”.