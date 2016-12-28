Former Indian Olympic Association President Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday hit back at Sports Minister Vijay Goel for criticising his appointment as Life President of the national body, PTI reported.

“I was surprised by the reaction of Sports Minister Vijay Goel. He was claiming that there are criminal and corruption cases against me. The case against me is not a criminal case, it is a political case,” Chautala said.

“Mr Goel has failed in his responsibility as a sports minister. I would advise him to fulfill his responsibility as sports minister because if he does that, our medal count will increase manifold and he will get credit for that. Instead of getting into a controversy without knowing full facts, he should focus on his job,” Chautala added.

Goel on Tuesday had criticised the Indian Olympic Association for appointing Suresh Kalmadi and Chautala as Life Presidents, saying it was unacceptable as both were facing serious criminal and corruption charges.

The IOA had been suspended by the International Olympic Committee during Chautala’s term as president between 2012 and 2014 for fielding charge-sheeted candidates at the elections. Kalmadi, also a former IOA president, was found guilty in the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption scandal.