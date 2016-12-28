The big story: Warner smashes 144 off 143 balls

David Warner smashed a fine century to give Australia some hope of forcing a result after Azhar Ali’s double-century for Pakistan on day three in the second Test in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Warner scored 144 off 143 balls and shared a 198-run stand with Usman Khawaja (95 not out) to take Australia to 278/2 in response to Pakistan’s 443/9 declared. Earlier, Azhar had posted the highest score by a Pakistani batsman in Australia with an unbeaten 205.

At stumps, Australia still trailed Pakistan by 165 runs with Usman Khawaja and skipper Steve Smith (10 not out) at the crease.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 443/9 decl. (Azhar Ali 205*; Josh Hazlewood 3/50) lead Australia 278/2 (David Warner 144, Usman Khawaja 95*; Wahab Riaz 1/77) by 165 runs.

Cricket

Cricket commentator Mark Nicholas was again taken to hospital for a recurrence of abdominal pain on Wednesday during the final session of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne. On Monday, he was taken to hospital for the same illness.

South Africa’s Vernon Philander scalped his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests to helps his side bowl out Sri Lanka for 205 and take a crucial 81-run lead in the first Test on Wednesday.

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday pipped Australia’s Steve Smith to be named skipper of Cricket Australia’s ODI team of the year. The list also included India’s Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out for at least two weeks through a hamstring injury. Coach Chandika Hathurusingha said Rahim is likely miss two one-day internationals, three Twenty20 Internationals and possibly the first Test during the side’s ongoing tour of New Zealand.

Football

Liverpool romped to a 4-1 win over Stoke City on Tuesday evening and regained the second spot in the Premier League table. The win helped the Reds close down the gap on leaders Chelsea to six points.

Swansea City have sacked manager Bob Bradley after just 11 games in charge. Bradley came under fire after a 4-1 home defeat against West Ham on Boxing Day.

Ahead of Tottenham’s visit to Southampton, manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted it is difficult for him to go back to his previous employer.

Argentine coach Diego Simeone will remain at Atletico Madrid next season, the club’s chief executive officer Miguel Angel Gil Marin said, PTI reported.

Mumbai FC have signed midfielder Thoi Singh for a season. The Manipuri was part of the Bengaluru FC squad since 2013 with whom he won two I-League titles.

Athletics

Former Indian Olympic Association president Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday hit back at Sports Minister Vijay Goel for criticising his appointment as Life President of the national body, PTI reported.

Basketball