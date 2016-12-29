The big story: Dele Alli double steers Tottenham to victory

Tottenham Hotspur came back from a goal down to beat 10-man Southampton 4-1 in their Premier League tie at the St. Mary’s on Wednesday night. The win gave Tottenham their third successive league victory.

Southampton had taken the lead after just 69 seconds as Virgil van Dijk headed in a free-kick. Dele Alli led the comeback for the Spurs, equalising in the 19th minute, and later added the team’s fourth goal in the 87th minute to complete a comprehensive win.

The hosts could not find the net from then on with Tottenham controlling the game. The visitors took the lead six minutes into the second half through Harry Kane.

Southampton were further pegged back after winger Nathan Redmond was shown a red card in the 56th minute for bringing down Alli in the box with the score at 2-1. Harry Kane, however, missed from the subsequent spot kick.

Tottenham held on to their one-goal advantage, before Heung-Min Son doubled it in the 85th minute. Alli added the fourth two minutes later to cap-off a successful outing for the North London outfit.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side remain in fifth place, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

The score:

Southampton 1(Virgil van Dijk) lost to Tottenham 4 (Dele Alli x 2, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son)

Other top stories