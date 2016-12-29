The big story: Dele Alli double steers Tottenham to victory
Tottenham Hotspur came back from a goal down to beat 10-man Southampton 4-1 in their Premier League tie at the St. Mary’s on Wednesday night. The win gave Tottenham their third successive league victory.
Southampton had taken the lead after just 69 seconds as Virgil van Dijk headed in a free-kick. Dele Alli led the comeback for the Spurs, equalising in the 19th minute, and later added the team’s fourth goal in the 87th minute to complete a comprehensive win.
The hosts could not find the net from then on with Tottenham controlling the game. The visitors took the lead six minutes into the second half through Harry Kane.
Southampton were further pegged back after winger Nathan Redmond was shown a red card in the 56th minute for bringing down Alli in the box with the score at 2-1. Harry Kane, however, missed from the subsequent spot kick.
Tottenham held on to their one-goal advantage, before Heung-Min Son doubled it in the 85th minute. Alli added the fourth two minutes later to cap-off a successful outing for the North London outfit.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side remain in fifth place, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.
The score:
Southampton 1(Virgil van Dijk) lost to Tottenham 4 (Dele Alli x 2, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son)
Other top stories
- Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for a possible January transfer. The move, though, could be difficult to pull off with Arsenal just three points behind second-placed Liverpool.
- Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha was on Wednesday named in Ivory Coast’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. Earlier this year, Zaha had switched international allegiance from England, where he grew up, to his place of birth - Ivory Coast.
- Midfielder Samir Nasri is reported to be under investigation for allegedly receiving an intravenous drip at an American clinic last week.
- Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho feels Paul Pogba will be at his best next season and can even be in contention for the Ballon d’Or.
- Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is reportedly in contention for the post of Swansea City manager. Swansea are likely to announce a new manager on Monday after sacking Bob Bradley earlier this week.
- Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne was reportedly taken to hospital after a drunken fight at a hotel. Witnesses alleged the 49-year-old “racially abused” customers.