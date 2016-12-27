Title

The sports wrap: Former world No. 1 Ana Ivanovic retires from tennis at 29, and other top stories

Ton-up Steve Smith helped Australia take a 22-run lead over Pakistan, I-League team East Bengal are reportedly in talks to sign Lebanese striker Akram Moghrab.

by 
Image credit:  MARTIN BUREAU / AFP

The big story: Ivanovic calls time on her career in tennis

Former world No. 1 and 2008 French Open champion Ana Ivanovic announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday. The 29-year-old Serb had been sidelined through injury since August and dropped to 63rd in the world rankings.

“I can only play if it is up to my own high standards,” she said. “I can no longer do that so it is time to move on. It has been a difficult decision but I have so much to celebrate. I began dreaming about playing tennis when I was five and saw Monica Seles playing on TV. I have seen heights I never dreamt of achieving,” Ivanovic added.

Ivanovic was world No. 1 for 12 weeks in 2008 and has 15 career singles titles to her credit. She had married German and Manchester United footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger earlier this year.

Other top stories

Cricket

  • Steve Smith hit his 17th Test century to hand Australia a 22-run lead over Pakistan before rain stopped play on day four of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on Thursday.
  • A unbeaten century by Neil Broom helped New Zealand win the second ODI against Bangladesh by 67 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match ODI series in Nelson on Thursday. 
  • South Africa declared at 406/6 in the first session on day four to set Sri Lanka a target of 488 to win the first Test. Resuming at 351/5, South Africa added 55 runs with skipper Faf du Plessis unbeaten on 67.
  • Former fast bowler Jason Gillespie was on Thursday appointed as Australia’s assistant coach for the three Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka in February, PTI reported.
  • Teenage batsman Prithvi Shaw has been selected in the Mumbai squad for their Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu, starting on January 1 in Rajkot. The 17-year-old Shaw shot to fame with an innings of 546 runs in a Harris Shield match in 2013.

Football

  • Former Manchester United and City player Carlos Tevez has reportedly signed for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.
  • Tottenham Hotspur came back from a goal down to beat 10-man Southampton 4-1 in their Premier League tie at St. Mary’s on Wednesday night.
  • Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for a possible January transfer.   
  • Midfielder Samir Nasri is reported to be under investigation for allegedly receiving an intravenous drip at an American clinic last week.
  • Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is reportedly in contention for the vacant post of Swansea City manager.   
  • Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne was reportedly taken to hospital after a drunken fight at a hotel.  
  • I-League giants East Bengal are reportedly in talks to sign Lebanese striker Akram Moghrabi.

Basketball

  • Jimmy Butler scored 40 points to give the Chicago Bulls a 101-99 comeback victory over the Brooklyn Nets.
  • Kevin Durant scored 22 points and matched his season best with 17 rebounds to help Golden State Warriors beat Toronto Raptors.  

Athletics

  • Suresh Kalmadi chose to back off, but Abhay Singh Chautala remained defiant as the Sports Ministry lashed out at the Indian Olympic Association for appointing the scam-tainted duo as its Life Presidents, PTI reported.
  • Russia on Wednesday blasted a report in The New York Times that its officials have acknowledged a massive sports doping conspiracy, reiterating claims there was no government involvement, PTI reported. 
