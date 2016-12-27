Title

Sports News

The sports wrap: Abhay Singh Chautala offers to relinquish IOA post, and other top stories

Tainted administrator Suresh Kalmadi had already offered to step down.

Image credit:  PTI

The big story: The IOA vs Sports ministry battle rages on

After Suresh Kalmadi refused to take up the life president post offered by the Indian Olympic Association, former president Abhay Singh Chautala also stated that he would not take up the position. Kalmadi and Chautala have been accused in corruption cases.

The IOA’s decision was criticised the sports ministry. Vijay Goel, the sports minister, said that the IOA would be de-recognised by the government if they didn’t go back on their decision. Chautala on Thursday decided to do away with the post, if the International Olympic Committee had a problem with IOA’s decision.

Other top stories

Cricket

  • Sri Lanka were at 240/5 at the end of day four in pursuit of a mammoth target of 488 set by South Africa. Earlier in the day, the Proteas declared at 406/6. The Lankan hopes were pinned on skipper Angelo Mathews, who is battling on with the tail, and has scored a half-century. Kusal Mendis scored 58.
  • In the Big Bash League, Ashton Agar’s last-ball six helped Perth Scorchers over the line against Melbourne Renegades at the Dockland’s Stadium in Melbourne. The Scorchers won by six wickets.
  • In the Women’s Big Bash League, the Scorchers beat Renegades by 32 runs. The Sydney Sixers also registered a comfortable win, beating Hobart Hurricane by seven wickets. 
  • New Zealand beat Bangladesh in the second One-Day International at Nelson to taken an unassailable lead in the series. The Kiwis scored 251 batting first. The Bangladeshis could only get to 184, losing by 67 runs. 
  • Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie has agreed to join his country’s Twenty20 setup during the Sri Lanka series in February. Gillespie will be teammate Justin Langer’s assistant. The former has already become one of the most coveted coaches in the game after leading Yorkshire to victory in the County Championships last year. Gillespie was also approached to take over as England head coach. 
  • Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem may be rewarded with an India call-up, PTI reported. Nadeem has effected more than 100 wickets in the last two Ranji Trophy seasons. 
  • Australian captain Steve Smith has stated that spinner Nathan Lyon won’t be a certain starter for the third and final Test in Sydney. Smith said that Lyon hasn’t been “at his best” in the ongoing Test in Melbourne. 
  • Veteran Indian spinner Erapalli Prasanna has asked Indian ace Ravichandran Ashwin to offer more flight on the ball. Prasanna heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja before opining that off-spinner Jayant Yadav is ineffective in five-day cricket.

Football

  • India women progressed to the semi-finals of the SAFF Championships after Bangladesh thrashed Afghanistan 6-0 in their tournament opener. India had cruised to a 5-1 win against Afghanistan. Bangladesh also confirmed their place in the last four. 
  • Argentine striker Carlos Tevez has signed for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua for £9 million. The club confirmed that Tevez will earn £226,000 a week, a considerably less amount than the eye-watering £615,000 sum that was reported.
  • Venezuela captain Thomas Rincon has undergone a medical at Serie A champions and league leaders Juventus.
  • Arsenal and France full-back Mathieu Debuchy revealed that he is barely on talking terms with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger. Debuchy added that the bad blood ensued after Wenger tried to block the full-back’s move to Manchester united.

Kabaddi

  • Bengaluru Bulls player Rohit Kumar and his father were released on bail after spending two months in jail. Kumar was found guilty of harassment, which was slapped against him by his ex-wife Lalita, who committed suicide. 
