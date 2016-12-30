Title

× Close

The Field

Sports news and scores

Badminton

With a new 11-point format, season 2 of the Premier Badminton League could revolutionise the sport

The competition is set to garner a new level of attention in the wake of that much-celebrated Olympic medal for PV Sindhu in August.

by 
Image credit:  Facebook/PBL

There is no time to waste in sport. Even as the rest of the country parties away to sign off from 2016, Indian badminton players and their foreign teammates will have worked their limbs off preparing for season two of the Premier Badminton League.

The competition is set to garner a new level of attention in the wake of that much-celebrated Olympic medal for PV Sindhu in August.

The tournament is the richest badminton event on the calendar, offering $1 million in prize money to the six teams. With marquee names such as Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and Ajay Jayaram from India, fans will have plenty to cheer.

The second season has also acquired greater international appeal with the presence of world No. 1 Carolina Marin, world No. 3 Jan O Jorgensen, world No. 5 Sung Ji Hyun and Dubai Super Series winner Viktor Axelsen in the fray.

The teams and venues

There are six teams in the competition sporting 10 players each, with a maximum of six overseas stars and a minimum of three women players. Hyderabad Hunters, winners in 2013, Delhi Acers, winners of PBL season one, Awadhe Warriors, Mumbai Rockets, Bengaluru Blasters and Chennai Smashers.

The competition will be held over 15 action-packed days in five stadia in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Delhi. The opening ceremony will be hosted at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on January 1, with the grand finale slated for New Delhi on January 14.

“Thanks to the spectacular performance of Indian players at the Olympics, the game has added a large number of new viewers, so our effort will be to make the league as exciting and interesting as possible,” said Pullela Gopichand, during the launch event. “We are bringing in certain innovations in the format of the league to make it even more spectator-friendly.”

Change in format

One of those innovations is the race to 11 points, with a decisive play at 14-14 should the game get that far. Badminton underwent a major upheaval when the sport moved from 15- to the 21-point format. It will be interesting to see if the fans on television bite the 11-point format and nudge the sport in a new direction. That might still be long in the making but the rule does plenty to level things in the PBL over the next two weeks.

A short run of points could prove fatal, producing several upset results or, at least, matches going the distance more often than not. It will certainly make for interesting viewing. Another major benefit from the rule will be that it shall help keep the players fresher as the tournament progresses.

The four teams with the highest points at the end of the league phase shall proceed to the semi-finals. Trump cards could play a decisive role in determining the pecking order after all the teams have played each other. The trump can lead to the team placing it taking two points or losing one based on the result.

Trump cards

Interestingly, a player can play a trump only twice in the league phase and once in the knockout stages. That leaves the teams needing to strategise carefully as they pick and choose their men and women for battle.

It is also a democratic choice that no player is allowed to play more than two matches in a tie. A tie consists of five matches – men’s singles (2), women’s singles, mixed doubles and men’s doubles. The sequence of matches shall be determined prior to each tie by the technical team of the PBL and a representative of Star India, the broadcasters.

Pack some popcorn and tune in every evening at 1830 hours for an exciting feast of badminton. The tournament does feature a healthy dose of internationals and the best India can offer.

With the iconic stars spread evenly across teams, the doubles format is set to play a vital role in the end-result. That should offer the young and unheralded an opportunity to swim under the lights to begin their season on a high note.

Irrespective of which team comes up on top on January 14, badminton in India will receive another leg up in the hot race for eyeballs and television ratings.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate

A breakfast championed by nutritionists and gourmet chefs alike.

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate
Image credit:  Pexels.com

There is no one Indian palate: bread and jam, idlis, parathas, eggs, our mornings look as diverse as our culture. Some of us are gulping down the juice and organising our bags, grabbing a toast as a loved one admonishes to carry some fruit which shall be gobbled on the way to work.

Delhi based nutritionist Ekta Tandon tries to sort through rushed breakfasts, “A bowl of Muesli with milk and fruit/ dry fruit is a great balanced breakfast option. It provides fibre. Foods high in fibre can help you keep full. Addition of dry fruits and nuts can add Omega 3. Often accompanied with milk or curd, it can even take care of your calcium requirements.”

This delicious energy solution did not happen on its own. Muesli, means ‘mix’ in Swiss, the language of Dr Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a Swiss doctor and nutritionist who studied the effects of raw foods on the body at the turn of the 20th century. Contrary to the beliefs of the time, Bircher-Benner stressed on the quality of food to keep people healthy and not merely to satisfy hunger. This was a revolutionary thought at that time and one that has indirectly inspired many diet trends since. In his book ‘The Prevention of Incurable Disease’, he said that people should ensure that at least half of the food they ate was raw foods—fruits, nuts and vegetables. He opened a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps to further develop his beliefs and it was there that he concocted muesli. With oats that recharge cells, good fats from dried fruits, vitamins and minerals from fresh fruit he designed it with the intention of replacing breast milk. Encouraging his patients to alter their eating habits from the traditional meat and potato European diet to one that focused on fruits nuts and vegetables, Dr Benner was inspired by the healthy eating habits of the Swiss mountain herders who easily worked through chilly conditions.

Muesli then travelled across Europe and into America where health food and vegetarian diets were in vogue in the 1960s and never looked back. Of course, the muesli we get in stores now is not identical to Dr Benner’s version. It has evolved and travelled from health stores to holistic ‘hippy’ food stores to supermarkets and finally to your local kirana shop. In doing so it has brought the attention back on health. Far from being part of a fad diet, the grains present in muesli like oats, cereals and millets are part of our indigenous cuisine.

Muesli is a great way to sneak in nutritious foods into your diet that you otherwise may not manage to eat regularly. Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, crushed almonds are some of the favourite options.

A lot of favourite ingredients can be added to muesli such as prunes, berries, fresh or dried fruits/nuts, all of which combine very well. And you can have it in a myriad of ways. With yogurt, or milk, or mix it into pancakes, cookies or muffins, or even soak it overnight in milk or yoghurt and that way, there is not much left to prepare for breakfast next day but eating it!

Making it even more convenient is Anil Kumar, Executive pastry chef at Le Meridien, Gurgaon. He shares with us the recipe of his delicious Caramel Muesli that can be stored and eaten on the go.

Whether it’s with plain milk or with cream or yogurt, muesli can be an excellent breakfast option. Packed with nutritious grains including wheat, barley, rice, corn and oats along with delicious almonds, raisins or dried fruits, Kellogg’s Muesli is tasty, nourishing and a great way to start your day. For more delicious recipes and information, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kellogg’s and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext