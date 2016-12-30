Karun Nair interview: Marathon innings are all about 'getting the first century out of the way'

Karun Nair is a rare combination of composure and chutzpah. He looks extremely calm at the crease, but his strokeplay has an air of quaint exuberance. Compact technique, still head and a vast repertoire of shots are hallmarks of his batting. In the recently-concluded Test series against England, he became only the second Indian cricketer to crack a Test triple hundred, after Virender Sehwag, when he compiled unbeaten 303 in the fifth Test in Chennai. He’s no stranger to big score. He also holds the record of highest individual score in Ranji Trophy final and has helped his state team, Karnataka, to win the coveted title twice in a row (2013-’14 and 2014-’15).

In an interview, Nair talked about a range of issues – from his batting to escaping a deadly accident earlier this year.

What is the best compliment that you have received after your triple ton and from whom?

I think the best compliment was the tweet by Viru Pa (Virender Sehwag), where he welcomed me into the 300 club. That was a great feeling for a youngster like me.

Yay ! Welcome to the 300 club @karun126 .

It was very lonely here for the last 12 years 8 months.

Wish you the very best Karun.Maza aa gaya! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2016

Which was your favourite shot during your triple ton?

The upper-cut I played above the keeper’s head. I think that was my favourite shot in the innings. I had played that a couple of times before, but this one was special.

You scored your last 100 runs in just 75 balls. Was it because the team was looking to declare the innings or is it your standard game (cranking up the run-rate after reaching a double ton)?

Yes, when I got to 230, I got the message that we are on the verge of declaration and the idea was to get as many runs [as possible] on the board. That gave me the license to play my shots freely and I reached 280 in no time. This was when I actually started thinking that this milestone (300) was achievable. Maybe that helped me get there so quickly.

A triple hundred in the Ranji Trophy and now a triple hundred in a Test. What does it take to play such a marathon innings?

I think the strategy in both my triple tons was the same. The most important thing was to get past the twenties and thirties. For me, it has always been about getting my first century out of the way. That’s probably the pressure point for me. Once I’ve got the first 100, I’ve go on to get big scores. Obviously, the nerves were there to get past the first milestone. Once I got past that, I was my usual self, playing freely without any pressure.

Karun Nair became only India's second Test triple centurion (Image credit: Reuters)

How do you prepare yourself before each match? Is the preparation any different before Test matches compared to domestic cricket?

Preparation is the same for both domestic and international matches. When you don’t get runs in the first two games, you start thinking and doubting yourself. Luckily for me, I was calm because I knew I had a good start to the Ranji season and I was playing well. I have to admit that at the beginning of my innings in Chennai, I felt a bit of pressure. But pressure is something I thrive under. Such situations help because I can take the pressure off myself and focus on bailing the team out. I went in after Virat [Kohli] was dismissed, so I was thinking more about the team cause.

You play conventional shots – drives, sweeps and cuts – as well as unconventional ones – upper cut and reverse-sweep – with equal ease. Have you attained that recently while playing in the Indian Premier League or have you been doing that since early days?

Well, I have been practising the upper-cut a lot in my practice sessions during the IPL and I keep fine-tuning that. As for the reverse-sweep, it has always been one of my favourite shots and I am very confident about [playing] it.

Are you open to bat at any batting position in the Test team or is No. 5 your preferred spot?

I have no preferences and I am open to batting at any position. The coach and the captain know their players best and I respect any decision taken by them.

Karun Nair has all the shots in the book (Image credit: AFP)

You would be competing with Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane for a place in the playing XI. Is there any pressure?

I wouldn’t call it competition. They are very experienced cricketers and have made important contributions for India so many times. My job was to grab the opportunity and play good cricket. I am glad I did that.

How significant has India A coach Rahul Dravid’s role been in your evolution as a batsman? Which is the best technical tip he imparted to you?

Rahul Sir has always been there for me from the time I joined Rajasthan Royals. He has backed me at crucial stages of my career and urged me to go out there and express myself. It actually helped me a lot. He kept telling me that you can and you should make it big. That kept motivating me and it gave me a lot of confidence.

Earlier this year, you were involved in a boat mishap and had a close escape. Did it give you any perspective about life? Has it helped you in any way as far as your cricket is concerned?

I just think it’s god’s grace. I was lucky to survive the accident. God has been kind to give me another chance to live. I don’t know whether it has helped me or not but some things are meant to happen and that is also the case with the 300.

Last question: Since you are a public figure now and are extremely famous, do you feel more constrained in voicing your opinions freely as every word you speak would be picked up and scrutinised by the media?

Well, I am not sure how it works as I’m still new to this concept. Also, personally, I am not a person who would express opinions or comment on all issues. I stay away from this.