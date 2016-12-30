Festive fixtures will decide whether Manchester City have what it takes to go all the way

For all purposes, Manchester City were ripe for the taking when they faced Arsenal at the Etihad in the middle of December. They had suffered chastening back-to-back defeats at the hands of struggling defending champions Leicester City and resurgent current leaders Chelsea, and it looked like some of the stuffing had been knocked out of Pep Guardiola’s evolving side.

Pep’s whirlwind introduction

Guardiola himself had gone through a tumultuous introduction, as Premier League bows tend to be (ask Bob Bradley). The English press were quick to take down the halo they themselves had put on him over the years, and to remind him that life in England wasn’t a bed of roses. Long balls are viable plan B’s, they constantly preached, and in Guardiola’s own words, “the second ball becomes more important”.

Within a short span of four months, Guardiola had succeeded in removing a bit of the dead-weight in the chunky City squad from last season. He’d also succeeded in adding some fearsome attacking talent such as Nolito, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus for big monies, and shaken up the back five a bit with John Stones and Claudio Bravo coming in.

He had faced mutiny from Yaya Toure and his big-mouthed agent, although that has subsequently been resolved with an apology finally forthcoming from the Ivorian. He has surged to the top of the table and found himself in a battle for the top four rapidly thereafter as well. He’s snapped when prodded by the press, and probably understood well the headline-hungry intentions of some relentless sections of the media.

Pep Guardiola's introduction into the Premier League was no bed of roses (Image credit: AFP)

So when Arsenal travelled up to Manchester, with title ambitions of their own and breathing down City’s neck, it seemed like something on the blue side was going to give. When Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez sliced through the heart of the City defence to give Arsenal the lead, you could almost hear the chatter of a million keyboards preparing a fresh salvo against one of the most decorated managers in club football, facing his latest challenge.

But City showed their true attacking mettle at the right time. Polished war-horses and fancy show ponies came together to show their spirit, and fight for all three points. Goals from an effervescent Leroy Sane and an increasingly effective Raheem Sterling put City firmly behind Chelsea in second place as the Guardiola’s first ever round of festive fixtures beckoned.

Defensive worries

The biggest worry for Guardiola has been the alarming frequency with which City have shipped goals against sides this season. A sub-par Leicester had them on the ropes in the first 20 minutes of an exhilarating game, with their clinical counter-attacks scything through a ramshackle City defence thrice in quick succession. They had exhibited similar weaknesses against Chelsea, and made Arsenal’s meek capitulation without so much as a whimper even more stark in comparison.

There is a prevailing sense among their opponents that City are there for the taking, having failed to strengthen their defence adequately. John Stones is a promising young English defender, more in the mould of a Rio Ferdinand than, say, a Tony Adams. More passing finesse than tackling might, more space-finding guile than brute strength. Unfortunately for him, he doesn’t seem to have the natural ability of either, and might himself out of his depth at this level. Basic mistakes and poor judgement have been the highlight of his season so far, as he’s dropped in and out of the team. Claudio Bravo hasn’t exactly brought a sense of calm to the back five either, with a few high profile clangers, although his performances have improved as the season has progressed.

Festive cheer?

Christmas or New Year’s at the Guardiolas is usually spent taking a much need break from the cold climes, possibly on a beach somewhere, or at a comfortable sponsor’s event in the Middle East. Not this year, as the Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve fixtures pitted City against Hull City and Liverpool, both away.

In David Silva, Guardiola has one of the best attacking midfielders in the league (Image credit: Reuters)

Hull were taken care of summarily, with Yaya Toure continuing his fine form with a masterful performance in midfield. David Silva is possibly among the best attacking midfielders in the league, and the subtle change in his positioning to accommodate the brilliant Kevin De Bruyne has transformed him yet again. Playing from a deeper position, the magical Spaniard ran rings around Arsenal and continued his scampering brilliance against Hull. There are few in the world capable of creating space for themselves and their teammates as well as Silva. He will be key if City are to maintain a challenge for the title till May.

As Guardiola sat in the stands at a freezing Anfield, watching Liverpool annihilate Stoke after an early hiccup, he must have felt excitement and trepidation in equal measure as his side prepare to face a team well equipped to rip through his own, though also plagued by similar defensive weaknesses. The New Year’s Eve match will decide who goes into the mid-season in second place, and might just prove who has what it takes to go all the way this season.

Pep’s City have it all to do.