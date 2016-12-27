The sports wrap: Narinder Batra resigns as IOA's associate VP, and other top stories

The big story: Narinder Batra steps down in the wake of Kalmadi, Chautala’s appointments by IOA
The three-way conflict between the top bass of the International Olympic Association, Sports Ministry, and the members of the board continued with associate vice-president Narinder Batra stepping down from his post.
Batra, on Thursday, had signaled that he had been thinking about stepping down from his post following tainted former administrators Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala inducted as life presidents. “I might be quitting the IOA soon because I can’t be associated with something which does not make sense to me in terms of good governance,” Batra was quoted as saying by IANS.
The sports ministry stated that the IOA would not be recognised by them until they went back on their decision. Batra, who is also the International Hockey Federation’s chief, offered his resignation on Friday.
Other top stories
Cricket
- Pakistan crashed to an innings-and-18-run defeat in the second Test against Australia, who took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The match looked poised to head towards a draw before Mitchell Starc starred with the bat and ball. Pakistan lost seven wickets in the final session.
- Following the embarrassing loss against Australia in Melbourne, Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq said he was considering walking from the game. Pakistan have now lost four Tests in a row.
- Pakistan selectors have ignored experienced batsmen Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Hafeez for the upcoming five-match One-Day international series against Australia. The decision came as a bit of a surprise, considering Akmal’s recent form in domestic cricket.
- South Africa didn’t take long on day five to knock over Sri Lanka, who crashed to a 206-run defeat at Port Elizabeth. Chasing a humongous score of 488, the Lankans were bowled out for 281. South Africa lead the three-match Test series 1-0.
- India’s backup keeper Parthiv Patel stated that “innovative” training methods have helped him to be on the top of his game. Patel also said that he has worked hard on his fitness to ensure that he is able to keep wickets for five sessions.
- Yet another blitzkrieg from Chris Lynn (84 not out) helped Brisbane Heat to a comfortable seven-wicket win against Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. New Zealand legend Brendan McCullum had set up the chase of 174 with an entertaining 74.
- West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo’s Big Bash League journey was cut short by a nasty fall. Bravo will now undergo surgery.
- For the third Test against Pakistan, Australia have dropped Nic Maddinson and recalled left-arm spinners Stephen O’Keefe and Ashton Agar along with uncapped Hilton Cartwright.
Football
- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger conceded that table-toppers Chelsea are favourites to win the English Premier League title. The Blues currently have a seven-point lead at the top and have won each one of their last 12 games. Wenger will welcome back defender Shkordan Mustafi after a long injury layoff.
- Mark Clattenburg, one of the most prominent referees in the English game, said he would consider offers from the cash-rich Chinese Super League.
- Manchester United have rejected a £13-million bid by West Bromwich Albion for out-of-favour midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, revealed manager Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese said that reserve keeper Sam Johnstone would be the only player to leave on loan during the winter transfer window.
Tennis
- Seventeen-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer will make a comeback in the Hopman Cup in Perth in January after a six-month injury setback. Federer said he was “feeling positive” after his practice sessions.
- Keeping fan support in mind, all the doubles encounters of the India-New Zealand Davis Cup tie in Pune have been scheduled for the evening. The singles games will begin at 3 pm and the doubles matches at 6 pm.
- Former world No. 1 Rafael Nadal said he is aiming for a comeback in the Australian Open. Nadal, like Federer, suffered plenty of injury problems in the past year. The Spaniard has roped in compatriot and another former world No. 1, Carlos Moya, in his coaching setup.
- India’s Saketh Myneni said that he has made “made great progress during the last eight-nine months”. The 29-year-old said he has been working hard on his fitness and that injuries took a toll during the tail end of the season.
Cycling
- Arguably the first legend in the sport, Switzerland’s Ferdinand Kubler, died aged 97. Only two days ago, modern day legend Sir Bradley Wiggins hung up his boots. Kubler, nicknamed “The Cowboy”, had more than 400 professional wins under his belt.
Basketball
- Boston Celtics made a stirring comeback but it was not enough to down the class and firepower of Cleveland Cavaliers, who won 124-118 in the NBA. Kevin Love was the star of the show for the Cavaliers, getting 30 points on the board.