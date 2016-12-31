The cricket wrap: Pakistan to take legal action against India for not playing, and other top stories

The big news: PCB backed by Board of Governors to take legal recourse against BCCI
The Pakistan Cricket Board was given the nod by their Board of Governors for taking legal action against the Board of Control for Cricket in India for not complying with the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two nations in 2014.
PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan, late on Friday, said he was given the green signal by the BOG to reprimand the BCCI for the losses that the Pakistan had suffered, “We will start legal consultations soon over the matter as the BOG has today given approval. The fact is that the BCCI signed a MOU document with us to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2022,” Khan was quoted as saying by PTI.
“The International Cricket Council is witness to this MOU. We will now be consulting our legal team to take up the matter of India not playing us under the MOU with the BCCI and at the ICC level,” Khan added.
Other top stories
- Bangladesh got to a competitive 236/9 on a slow wicket against New Zealand in Nelson in the third and final One-Day International. The Kiwis already have a 2-0 lead in the series.
- Controversy boiled over in Australia as 15-year-old Josh Hoffmann was forced by Adelaide’s prestigious St Peters college to represent his alma mater. Hoffmann’s parents have alleged that their son was “forced out” over a dispute about where to play his afternoon cricket. Hoffmann also represents his country’s U-16 side.
- Kevin Pietersen slammed Australian selector Mark Waugh on air during commentary for not picking big-hitting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the dead rubber third Test against Pakistan. Hilarity ensued in the commentary box during a Big Bash game when the Englishman, talking to Waugh, said, “I am surprised you still have a job to be fair.”
- Rookie Australian batsman Peter Handscomb has signed up for English county giants Yorkshire for the 2017 season. The 25-year-old has made a solid start to his Test career.