The football wrap: India women face Bangladesh in SAFF Championships, and other top stories

The big story: India women face Bangladesh to claim top spot in group
India women face Bangladesh in Siliguri for the final group game on Saturday. The hosts need to win in order to top Group B as Bangladesh have a one-goal advantage and currently sit on top.
Both teams posted big wins against the hapless Afghanistan side. India started their tournament with a 5-1 win before Bangladesh went one better, amassing a 6-0 win. Both sides have already booked their place in the semi-finals. The winner of the group will face Maldives while the runners-up will set their date with Nepal in the last four.
Other top stories
- The Liverpool-Manchester City game at Anfield will be the cynosure of all eyes amongst the New Year’s eve fixtures in the English Premier League. Manchester United face Middlesbrough while Chelsea look to take their winning run to 13 straight games when their host Stoke City.
- Spanish side Sevilla revealed that the National Anti-Doping Agency is looking into reports that midfielder Samir Nasri had intravenous treatment in Los Angeles. The drip reportedly improves the immune system.
- Former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain assistant boss Paul Clement has emerged as a favourite to take over struggling EPL side Swansea City. The Wales-based side recently sacked manager Bob Bradley as the Swans continued to languish in the relegation zone.
- Chelsea boss Antonio Conte hailed Belgian Thibaut Courtois and Michy Batshuayi. The Italian compared Courtois to World Cup-winning legend Gianluigi Buffon and revealed that he will be offered an improved contact soon.
- Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admitted that injury to star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could spell disaster for his side. Mourinho added that he has no plans of buying another experienced striker as cover for the Swede. The 53-year-old also revealed that winger Memphis Depay has placed a transfer request.
- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hit back at his player Mathieu Debuchy’s claims that he had blocked the latter’s transfer to Manchester United. Wenger denied that a bid was made for the 31-year-old right-back, who has only spent 16 minutes on the pitch after coming back from a long-term injury layoff. Debuchy, though, is available for sale in the January transfer window.