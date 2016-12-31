Title

× Close

The Field

Sports news and scores

Badminton

The Premier Badminton League needs to expand for it to be taken seriously by players

A strong league and a few storied rivalries could propel badminton into a new era with a global appeal.

by 
Image credit:  Reuters

Badminton is all set to usher in the New Year with a big bang. The temperature inside the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad will soar on Sunday evening in anticipation of the marquee battle between PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin. The contest between Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Smashers is the perfect start to season two of the Premier Badminton League.

The tournament is already the biggest in terms of prize money – $1,000,000 on the table for 60 players drawn from India, Denmark, England, Poland, Russia, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Badminton is one of the fastest-growing sports in India and the league will certainly serve to heighten interest ahead of the Syed Modi International Badminton Championship, scheduled for the last week of January in Lucknow.

Steep growth

Over the past few years, badminton has seen a steep growth across urban India. While Prakash Padukone reignited the flame three decades ago, heroic efforts by players such as Syed Modi and Vimal Kumar helped to keep it burning.

But it was Pullela Gopichand who set the forest on fire – first, with his victory in the All England Championship and, later, with an academy that has become a national hub for badminton. The emergence of Saina Nehwal opened the floodgates for middle-class India to embrace the sport.

PV Sindhu is the latest star to emerge out of Pullela Gopichand's academy (Image credit: AFP)
PV Sindhu is the latest star to emerge out of Pullela Gopichand's academy (Image credit: AFP)

The Gopichand Academy turned into a beehive of talent and an assembly line of success, as Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth and Sindhu added to the momentum for badminton in India. The bronze medal in the London Olympics helped Nehwal turn into a household name and Sindhu bettered the effort by winning a silver in Rio.

Franchise sport

The rise of badminton coincided with the emergence of franchise sport in India, riding on cricket’s T20 wave midway through the last decade. As football, hockey and kabaddi seized the initiative with leagues of their own, badminton has followed suit with the launch of the Indian Badminton League in 2013.

The competition was rechristened PBL last year. Even though the reception was lukewarm in the previous seasons, it appears that the stage is set for a successful run this January. The 11-point format and 6.30 pm start should make the event far more accessible to fans.

Badminton has a broad familial affiliation and children were an important part of its audience. The 8 pm schedule inconvenienced parents, who stayed home with their kids, unwilling to risk a midnight right back with their children. An earlier start this season should help attract better crowds in 2017.

The best-of-three 11-point format should provide for racy action and shorter matches – likely to be in the range of 30-45 minutes per match. The shorter format also levels the field, leading to a slew of upsets that are set to light up the competition.

Insignificant tournament

On the flip side, the PBL remains an insignificant event. There are no real implications on the players besides the lure of a million-dollar pot of money. A six-team event over a fortnight is barely a league, so the sport will need to get its sharpest minds together to chart a course for the future.

Any solution will need to be a serious professional avenue for players spread out over a meaningful period of time. The calendar might have to be tweaked to accommodate a serious league with breadth and depth in terms of talent and geographical coverage.

India offers badminton an opportunity to benefit from the current state of inflection. The impact of Indian audiences on cricket has led to a paradigm shift in the balance of power in that game. The country’s sport-hungry masses could easily deliver something very similar for badminton too.

As it is, the player base at the top has become far more democratic over the past few years. Europe has rediscovered its flair for the sport even as India, Malaysia and Thailand have all worked their parts to breach the Chinese dominance.

Wider base

The spread of the sport to a wider base could be what badminton needs. The Olympics in Rio also helped raise the profile of the game in South America. It is expected that a few programs in Brazil and Argentina could yield positive outcomes over the next decade.

A strong league and a few storied rivalries could propel badminton into a new era with a global appeal. One of those rivalries could be the contest between Sindhu and Marin. Both are young and ambitious with a few good years ahead of them, so it will be interesting to watch it take shape.

The rivalry between PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin could boost PBL (Image credit: Reuters)
The rivalry between PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin could boost PBL (Image credit: Reuters)

The Olympic loss has been avenged by Sindhu in a small measure by taking down the Spaniard in Dubai. Marin was also affected by an injury last season that she picked up at the Denmark Open. Fans will be eager to see if she is fully fit again for the PBL.

The presence of China Open winner Jan O Jorgensen and Dubai World Super Series champion Viktor Axelsen could provide much needed gravitas to the event. Sung Ji Hyun is ranked world No. 5, just ahead of Sindhu, and she will be another force to reckon with next fortnight.

The stage is set for some pulsating action and a few thrilling battles. Victory may belong to the team that is able to combine their resources well, but it is the sport of badminton that is set for a bright and starry selfie.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate

A breakfast championed by nutritionists and gourmet chefs alike.

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate
Image credit:  Pexels.com

There is no one Indian palate: bread and jam, idlis, parathas, eggs, our mornings look as diverse as our culture. Some of us are gulping down the juice and organising our bags, grabbing a toast as a loved one admonishes to carry some fruit which shall be gobbled on the way to work.

Delhi based nutritionist Ekta Tandon tries to sort through rushed breakfasts, “A bowl of Muesli with milk and fruit/ dry fruit is a great balanced breakfast option. It provides fibre. Foods high in fibre can help you keep full. Addition of dry fruits and nuts can add Omega 3. Often accompanied with milk or curd, it can even take care of your calcium requirements.”

This delicious energy solution did not happen on its own. Muesli, means ‘mix’ in Swiss, the language of Dr Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a Swiss doctor and nutritionist who studied the effects of raw foods on the body at the turn of the 20th century. Contrary to the beliefs of the time, Bircher-Benner stressed on the quality of food to keep people healthy and not merely to satisfy hunger. This was a revolutionary thought at that time and one that has indirectly inspired many diet trends since. In his book ‘The Prevention of Incurable Disease’, he said that people should ensure that at least half of the food they ate was raw foods—fruits, nuts and vegetables. He opened a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps to further develop his beliefs and it was there that he concocted muesli. With oats that recharge cells, good fats from dried fruits, vitamins and minerals from fresh fruit he designed it with the intention of replacing breast milk. Encouraging his patients to alter their eating habits from the traditional meat and potato European diet to one that focused on fruits nuts and vegetables, Dr Benner was inspired by the healthy eating habits of the Swiss mountain herders who easily worked through chilly conditions.

Muesli then travelled across Europe and into America where health food and vegetarian diets were in vogue in the 1960s and never looked back. Of course, the muesli we get in stores now is not identical to Dr Benner’s version. It has evolved and travelled from health stores to holistic ‘hippy’ food stores to supermarkets and finally to your local kirana shop. In doing so it has brought the attention back on health. Far from being part of a fad diet, the grains present in muesli like oats, cereals and millets are part of our indigenous cuisine.

Muesli is a great way to sneak in nutritious foods into your diet that you otherwise may not manage to eat regularly. Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, crushed almonds are some of the favourite options.

A lot of favourite ingredients can be added to muesli such as prunes, berries, fresh or dried fruits/nuts, all of which combine very well. And you can have it in a myriad of ways. With yogurt, or milk, or mix it into pancakes, cookies or muffins, or even soak it overnight in milk or yoghurt and that way, there is not much left to prepare for breakfast next day but eating it!

Making it even more convenient is Anil Kumar, Executive pastry chef at Le Meridien, Gurgaon. He shares with us the recipe of his delicious Caramel Muesli that can be stored and eaten on the go.

Whether it’s with plain milk or with cream or yogurt, muesli can be an excellent breakfast option. Packed with nutritious grains including wheat, barley, rice, corn and oats along with delicious almonds, raisins or dried fruits, Kellogg’s Muesli is tasty, nourishing and a great way to start your day. For more delicious recipes and information, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kellogg’s and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext