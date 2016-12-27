Title

The sports wrap: PCB likely to file compensation claim against BCCI, and other top stories

New Zealand beat Bangladesh to sweep series 3-0, Celtic beat Rangers in Scotland's Old Firm derby.

Image credit:  File Photo

The big story: BCCI could be dragged to court by PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board is likely to file a compensation claim against BCCI in a United Kingdom Court for not honouring an MoU reportedly signed between the two Boards in 2014 to play a bilateral series, PTI reported citing sources.

An official source in the Board told PTI on Saturday that the PCB would first write to the BCCI asking the Indian Board to make it clear whether they want to honour the MoU and play a bilateral series or not.

“Once the PCB gets a clear answer from the BCCI its legal team will then work on moving a claim and case in a London court against the BCCI in which the ICC will also be made party,” the source said.

“The ICC is witness to the signing of the MoU document,” the source said.

The source explained that the case would most likely be filed in a London court because the PCB could not seek legal recourse in India and Pakistan due to the current political environment between the two nations.

Other top stories

Cricket

  • The Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja held on to the top two positions in the Test bowlers rankings, while India ended the year as the No. 1 side in the world, PTI reported. 
  • New Zealand beat Bangladesh to win the final one-day international by eight wickets and take the series 3-0. Neil Broom made 97, while Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 95.
  • Gujarat boasting of Ranji Trophy’s highest run-getter Priyank Panchal will face Jharkhand that has top wicket-taker Shahbaz Nadeem in their ranks in the semi-final, starting on Sunday.
  • The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on the BCCI-Lodha panel case on Monday, the Times of India reported.

Football

  • Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho feels an injury to striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could prove disastrous for the club, who are set to let winger Memphis Depay leave in January after the player asked for a transfer.
  • Scottish club Celtic came from behind to beat Old Firm rivals Rangers and move 19 points clear at top of the Premiership.
  • India women were held to 0-0 draw by Bangladesh in their final group game of the SAFF Championships in Siliguri on Saturday.

Tennis

  • Yuki Bhambri beat Italy’s Marco Cecchinato in the opening round of the qualifiers in the Chennai Open on Saturday, PTI reported.   
  • Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah will both be knighted in the New Year Honours, AFP reported.

Chess

  • Indian Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli completed a top-five finish in the 2016 FIDE Women World Blitz Championships on Saturday.   

Athletics

  • Indian Olympic Association President N Ramachandran on Saturday said he will approach the government and take up the matter of the national body’s suspension by the Sports Ministry, after consulting the International Olympic Council and Olympic Council of Asia.  
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate

A breakfast championed by nutritionists and gourmet chefs alike.

Image credit:  Pexels.com

There is no one Indian palate: bread and jam, idlis, parathas, eggs, our mornings look as diverse as our culture. Some of us are gulping down the juice and organising our bags, grabbing a toast as a loved one admonishes to carry some fruit which shall be gobbled on the way to work.

Delhi based nutritionist Ekta Tandon tries to sort through rushed breakfasts, “A bowl of Muesli with milk and fruit/ dry fruit is a great balanced breakfast option. It provides fibre. Foods high in fibre can help you keep full. Addition of dry fruits and nuts can add Omega 3. Often accompanied with milk or curd, it can even take care of your calcium requirements.”

This delicious energy solution did not happen on its own. Muesli, means ‘mix’ in Swiss, the language of Dr Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a Swiss doctor and nutritionist who studied the effects of raw foods on the body at the turn of the 20th century. Contrary to the beliefs of the time, Bircher-Benner stressed on the quality of food to keep people healthy and not merely to satisfy hunger. This was a revolutionary thought at that time and one that has indirectly inspired many diet trends since. In his book ‘The Prevention of Incurable Disease’, he said that people should ensure that at least half of the food they ate was raw foods—fruits, nuts and vegetables. He opened a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps to further develop his beliefs and it was there that he concocted muesli. With oats that recharge cells, good fats from dried fruits, vitamins and minerals from fresh fruit he designed it with the intention of replacing breast milk. Encouraging his patients to alter their eating habits from the traditional meat and potato European diet to one that focused on fruits nuts and vegetables, Dr Benner was inspired by the healthy eating habits of the Swiss mountain herders who easily worked through chilly conditions.

Muesli then travelled across Europe and into America where health food and vegetarian diets were in vogue in the 1960s and never looked back. Of course, the muesli we get in stores now is not identical to Dr Benner’s version. It has evolved and travelled from health stores to holistic ‘hippy’ food stores to supermarkets and finally to your local kirana shop. In doing so it has brought the attention back on health. Far from being part of a fad diet, the grains present in muesli like oats, cereals and millets are part of our indigenous cuisine.

Muesli is a great way to sneak in nutritious foods into your diet that you otherwise may not manage to eat regularly. Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, crushed almonds are some of the favourite options.

A lot of favourite ingredients can be added to muesli such as prunes, berries, fresh or dried fruits/nuts, all of which combine very well. And you can have it in a myriad of ways. With yogurt, or milk, or mix it into pancakes, cookies or muffins, or even soak it overnight in milk or yoghurt and that way, there is not much left to prepare for breakfast next day but eating it!

Making it even more convenient is Anil Kumar, Executive pastry chef at Le Meridien, Gurgaon. He shares with us the recipe of his delicious Caramel Muesli that can be stored and eaten on the go.

Whether it’s with plain milk or with cream or yogurt, muesli can be an excellent breakfast option. Packed with nutritious grains including wheat, barley, rice, corn and oats along with delicious almonds, raisins or dried fruits, Kellogg’s Muesli is tasty, nourishing and a great way to start your day. For more delicious recipes and information, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kellogg’s and not by the Scroll editorial team.

