The sports wrap: PCB likely to file compensation claim against BCCI, and other top stories

The big story: BCCI could be dragged to court by PCB
Pakistan Cricket Board is likely to file a compensation claim against BCCI in a United Kingdom Court for not honouring an MoU reportedly signed between the two Boards in 2014 to play a bilateral series, PTI reported citing sources.
An official source in the Board told PTI on Saturday that the PCB would first write to the BCCI asking the Indian Board to make it clear whether they want to honour the MoU and play a bilateral series or not.
“Once the PCB gets a clear answer from the BCCI its legal team will then work on moving a claim and case in a London court against the BCCI in which the ICC will also be made party,” the source said.
“The ICC is witness to the signing of the MoU document,” the source said.
The source explained that the case would most likely be filed in a London court because the PCB could not seek legal recourse in India and Pakistan due to the current political environment between the two nations.
Other top stories
Cricket
- The Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja held on to the top two positions in the Test bowlers rankings, while India ended the year as the No. 1 side in the world, PTI reported.
- New Zealand beat Bangladesh to win the final one-day international by eight wickets and take the series 3-0. Neil Broom made 97, while Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 95.
- Gujarat boasting of Ranji Trophy’s highest run-getter Priyank Panchal will face Jharkhand that has top wicket-taker Shahbaz Nadeem in their ranks in the semi-final, starting on Sunday.
- The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on the BCCI-Lodha panel case on Monday, the Times of India reported.
Football
- Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho feels an injury to striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could prove disastrous for the club, who are set to let winger Memphis Depay leave in January after the player asked for a transfer.
- Scottish club Celtic came from behind to beat Old Firm rivals Rangers and move 19 points clear at top of the Premiership.
- India women were held to 0-0 draw by Bangladesh in their final group game of the SAFF Championships in Siliguri on Saturday.
Tennis
- Yuki Bhambri beat Italy’s Marco Cecchinato in the opening round of the qualifiers in the Chennai Open on Saturday, PTI reported.
- Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah will both be knighted in the New Year Honours, AFP reported.
Chess
- Indian Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli completed a top-five finish in the 2016 FIDE Women World Blitz Championships on Saturday.
Athletics
- Indian Olympic Association President N Ramachandran on Saturday said he will approach the government and take up the matter of the national body’s suspension by the Sports Ministry, after consulting the International Olympic Council and Olympic Council of Asia.