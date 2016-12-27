Title

The sports wrap: PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in PBL opener, and other top stories

Gujarat's Priyank Panchal brought up his fifth century of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season against Jharkhand in the semi-finals.

Image credit:  Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters

The big story: Marin gets the better of Sindhu yet again

The 2016 edition of the Premier Badminton League kicked off on Sunday and the much-hyped battle between Rio’s gold and silver medallists, Carolina Marin and PV Sindhu ended on a whimper for the latter. Marin, representing Hyderabad Hunters, outclassed Chennai Smashers’ Sindhu 11-8, 12-14, 11-2.

Sindhu made a spirited comeback in the second game, which she won 14-12 but the Spaniard was at her dominant best in the third, cruising to a 11-2 win and the match. Smashers, though, did go on to have the last laugh against the Hunters later in the evening, winning the tie, 4-3.

Cricket:

  1. In the Ranji Trophy semi-finals, Gujarat dominated Jharkhand at Nagpur, ending the day’s play at 283/3 against Jharkhand. Priyank Panchal edged closer to VVS Laxman’s all-time record of most runs scored in a single season. Panchal currently trails the Hyderabad maestro by 151 runs and ended the day unbeaten on 144, his fifth three figure score of the season.
  2. India’s Test skipper Virat Kohli said that he takes inspiration from Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and lauded the Portuguese’s consistency and hard work.
  3. Despite losing five Test matches in a row and hinting at retirement, Misbah-ul-Haq will be leading out Pakistan out for the final Test against Australia at Sydney on January 3.
  4. Perth Scorchers reached the summit of the group stages of the Big Bash League with a 50-run win against Sydney Thunder. It was the fourth straight defeat that Shane Watson’s side suffered. 
  5. Australian legend Ricky Ponting will join head coach Justin Langer and Jason Gillespie for the Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka in February.

Football:

  1. Tottenham Hotspur thumped Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road to make their way into the top four. Harry Kane and Delle Alli, Spurs’ lynchpins, scored two goals each. 
  2. The big-spending Chinese Super League is linked with thrashing out a whopping £80 million deal to rope in Chelsea striker Diego Costa. Recently, the CSL signed ex-Chelsea midfielder Oscar for an eye-watering fee of £60 million.

Tennis:

  1. Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman announced his retirement, aged 31. Devvarman took to social media on Sunday to reveal that he would no longer compete on the professional circuit. 
  2. There have been speculations of Indian legend Leander Paes announcing his retirement after a press conference at Chennai. The 43-year-old will be partnering Brazilian Andre Sa during the Chennai Open and the Australian Open.
