The sports wrap: PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in PBL opener, and other top stories

The big story: Marin gets the better of Sindhu yet again
The 2016 edition of the Premier Badminton League kicked off on Sunday and the much-hyped battle between Rio’s gold and silver medallists, Carolina Marin and PV Sindhu ended on a whimper for the latter. Marin, representing Hyderabad Hunters, outclassed Chennai Smashers’ Sindhu 11-8, 12-14, 11-2.
Sindhu made a spirited comeback in the second game, which she won 14-12 but the Spaniard was at her dominant best in the third, cruising to a 11-2 win and the match. Smashers, though, did go on to have the last laugh against the Hunters later in the evening, winning the tie, 4-3.
Cricket:
- In the Ranji Trophy semi-finals, Gujarat dominated Jharkhand at Nagpur, ending the day’s play at 283/3 against Jharkhand. Priyank Panchal edged closer to VVS Laxman’s all-time record of most runs scored in a single season. Panchal currently trails the Hyderabad maestro by 151 runs and ended the day unbeaten on 144, his fifth three figure score of the season.
- India’s Test skipper Virat Kohli said that he takes inspiration from Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and lauded the Portuguese’s consistency and hard work.
- Despite losing five Test matches in a row and hinting at retirement, Misbah-ul-Haq will be leading out Pakistan out for the final Test against Australia at Sydney on January 3.
- Perth Scorchers reached the summit of the group stages of the Big Bash League with a 50-run win against Sydney Thunder. It was the fourth straight defeat that Shane Watson’s side suffered.
- Australian legend Ricky Ponting will join head coach Justin Langer and Jason Gillespie for the Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka in February.
Football:
- Tottenham Hotspur thumped Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road to make their way into the top four. Harry Kane and Delle Alli, Spurs’ lynchpins, scored two goals each.
- The big-spending Chinese Super League is linked with thrashing out a whopping £80 million deal to rope in Chelsea striker Diego Costa. Recently, the CSL signed ex-Chelsea midfielder Oscar for an eye-watering fee of £60 million.
Tennis:
- Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman announced his retirement, aged 31. Devvarman took to social media on Sunday to reveal that he would no longer compete on the professional circuit.
- There have been speculations of Indian legend Leander Paes announcing his retirement after a press conference at Chennai. The 43-year-old will be partnering Brazilian Andre Sa during the Chennai Open and the Australian Open.