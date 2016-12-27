The cricket wrap: SC set to pronounce final verdict in BCCI-Lodha case, and other top stories

The big story: Anurag Thakur could face perjury charges
The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its final verdict in the Board of Control for Cricket in India-Justice Lodha panel case on Monday. The court had reserved its order on a verdict during its last hearing.
The panel had suggested that the BCCI office-bearers should be replaced by an independent administrator to allow the implementation of its reforms till the next set of board officials are picked as per the recommendations.
Justice RM Lodha had suggested the name of former Home Secretary GK Pillai for the post of administrator, but the BCCI opposed it.
BCCI President Anurag Thakur, who had perjury charges levelled against him, could also know his fate when the hearing is re-convened. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India TS Thakur, had threatened to initiate perjury charges against Thakur for allegedly lying about asking the International Cricket Council to term the Lodha reforms as governmental interference.
Other top stories
- In the Ranji Trophy semi-finals, Gujarat dominated Jharkhand in Nagpur, ending the day’s play at 283/3. Priyank Panchal edged closer to VVS Laxman’s all-time record of most runs scored in a single season. Panchal currently trails the Hyderabad maestro by 151 runs and ended the day unbeaten on 144, his fifth three-figure score of the season.
- Despite losing five Test matches in a row and hinting at retirement, Misbah-ul-Haq will be leading Pakistan out for the final Test against Australia in Sydney on January 3.
- Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting will join head coach Justin Langer and Jason Gillespie for the Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka in February.
- India’s Test skipper Virat Kohli said that he takes inspiration from Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and lauded the Portuguese’s consistency and hard work.