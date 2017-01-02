Giroud with goal of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PzFFZtqazv — MGH (@OfficialMgh) January 1, 2017

Olivier Giroud gave Arsenal the lead in stunning fashion on Sunday, with a stunning scorpion-style kick in the 17th minute of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

From a Alexis Sanchez cross, delivered slightly behind him, the Frenchman managed to make contact with the ball with his left foot. The ball went over the keeper’s head, hit the underside of the cross-bar before going in.

Giroud’s strike is likely to be in contention for goal of the season, and will be up against a similar goal scored by Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitarayan against Sunderland a few days ago.

The Arsenal manager though was convinced Giroud’s goal was one of the best he had witnessed.

“It was art because of the surprise, because of the beauty of the movement and because of the efficiency of the movement. That will be remembered as the Giroud goal,” Arsene Wenger said after the game.

Wenger will be a happy man, after getting the new year off to a winning start. His side were dominant on Sunday with goals in either half.

After Giroud’s stunning strike, Alex Iwobi made it 2-0, heading in ten minutes into the second half.

Video: Alex Iwobi scores the first headed goal of his career after Monreal's cross was cleared up in the air. #afc pic.twitter.com/12h0jj5C8p — afcvideo (@afcvideo) January 1, 2017

The win helped Arsenal move into third place, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

Tottenham dominate Watford with 4-1 win

Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored two goals apiece as Tottenham thrashed Watford to move back into the Premier League’s top four.

Kane opened the scoring in the 27th minute, converting from an acute angle.

Kane doubled the lead six minutes later after tapping in from a cross from the right flank.

The two goals helped Kane equal Arsenal great Thierry Henry with 59 goals after 100 Premier League games played.

Dele Alli scored soon after to take Tottenham into the half-time break with 3-0 lead.

Alli scored his second and the Tottenham’s fourth in the second half to seal the drubbing.

Liverpool edge Manchester City 1-0

Liverpool edged Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday to move within six points of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Georginio Wijnaldum headed home in the eighth minute after converting from an Adam Lallana cross. The goal proved decisive and took Liverpool into second place.

Chelsea stretch winning run to record-equalling 13 games

A brace by Willian helped Chelsea claim a record-equalling 13th consecutive Premier League victory by beating Stoke City 4-2.

Gary Cahill gave Chelsea the lead just before half-time, but Stoke’s Bruno Martins Indi equalised a minute into the second period.

Willian took the Blues ahead soon after, but Peter Crouch levelled the scores. But Willian once again handed the hosts the lead immediately after the restart.

Diego Costa scored with five minutes remaining to hand Chelsea their fourth.

Manchester United seal hard-fought win over Middlesbrough

Two late goals by Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba saw Manchester United beat Middlesbrough 2-1.

United’s dramatic win got even sprint legend Usain Bolt to call MUTV’s post match call-in show!

Come on lad of course it was me on @ManUtd TV just now — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 31, 2016

The host of the show, though failed to recognise the three-time Olympic champion. Bolt took to Twitter later to clarify, that it was in fact him who had made the call.