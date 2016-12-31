The Supreme Court removed Anurag Thakur as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Secretary Ajay Shirke has also been removed from his post, on Monday.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India, TS Thakur, stated that the BCCI and state board officials failed to implement its orders to bring transparency and accountability in cricket body and hence ordered the removal.

“As per July 18, 2016 order, these two officials (Thakur and Shirke) did not comply with its order and thereby been removed,” ANI quotes the Court as saying.

“The BCCI and state board officials failed to implement its orders to bring transparency and accountability in cricket body,” the Court added.

The SC intends to replace top brass of BCCI with panel of administrators. It has seeked names and will name replacements on January 19, when the next hearing in the case will be held.

The Apex Court appointed Fali Nariman and senior lawyer Gopal Subramanium as Amicus Curiae to name observers to replace BCCI officials.

Earlier, the Lodha panel had suggested the name of former home secretary GK Pillai as observer, but the BCCI said it has “serious objection” on the appointment of Pillai.

The Court has also issued a notice to Anurag Thakur seeking his explanation why contempt proceeding be not launched against him.

During the last hearing, SC had reserved its order on the issue of initiating contempt and perjury proceedings against Thakur and Shirke, but added that “prima facie we feel that both of them are liable for contempt and perjury and we are inclined to launch prosecution.”

Reacting on the Court’s decision, Justice Lodha said it was a logical consequence.

“Once committee’s reforms were accepted by SC in its 18 July order, it had to be implemented, this is logical consequence,” Justice Lodha said.

The situation arose after the BCCI failed to accept all Lodha panel recommendations approved by the honourable court in its ruling on July 18.

In October, the board relented and accepted most of the recommendations of the Lodha Committee, but excluded a few including one-state one-vote, age limit of 70 years, cooling-off period of three years which included the tenure of the administrators.

“The members do not agree to implement three-four recommendations as they are not practical. To convey this, we sought time but the committee is not giving us time for the last two months,” Anurag Thakur had said.

The SC had subsequently imposed restrictions on the BCCI from spending or distributing of funds to member units if they don’t implement Lodha panel recommendations in full.

The BCCI and its units though remained defiant, with only the Vidarbha Cricket Association, Hyderabad Cricket Association and Tripura Cricket Association accepting the reforms in toto.