India beat Nepal 3-1 to enter the final of the SAFF Women’s Championship in Siliguri on Monday. Kamala Devi scored at the stroke of half-time to hand India the lead. India doubled their lead close to the hour mark through Indumathi Kathiresen’s calm finish.

The last quarter of the game promised a tense finish with Sabitra Bhandari pulling one back for Nepal. However, the impressive Sasmita Malik got her side’s third goal and clinched the contest.

The Indian attack once again failed to justify the chances they created with goals. Kamala Devi, Dangmei Grace and skipper Bala Devi had impressive outings. A combination of poor finishing and some stubborn defending from Nepal kept the Indians at bay.

The goal at the stroke of half-time would go on to alter the nature of the contest considerably, with India seizing the momentum. India will face the winner of the second semi-final, to be played later in the day between Bangaldesh and Maldives. India are chasing their fourth consecutive SAFF Championship title.

Brief scores:

India 3 (Kamala Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sasmita Malik) beat Nepal 1 (Sabitra Bhandari)