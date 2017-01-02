My statement on the Supreme Court @BCCI verdict. pic.twitter.com/cXvEx6eIU4 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 2, 2017

Anurag Thakur, who was axed as the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian chief by the Supreme Court on Monday, took to social media to send out a parting shot.

The two-minute video started with Thakur praising the BCCI as the “world’s best managed sports organisation”. Thakur hailed India’s talent pool too, stating that the country produces more quality players than anywhere else.

Thakur concluded with what sounded like a cheeky dig at the apex court. The 41-year-old said, “If the Supreme Court thinks it will do well under retired judges, I wish them all the best.”

Excerpts from the speech delivered by Thakur: