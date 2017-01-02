Anurag Thakur, who was axed as the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian chief by the Supreme Court on Monday, took to social media to send out a parting shot.
The two-minute video started with Thakur praising the BCCI as the “world’s best managed sports organisation”. Thakur hailed India’s talent pool too, stating that the country produces more quality players than anywhere else.
Thakur concluded with what sounded like a cheeky dig at the apex court. The 41-year-old said, “If the Supreme Court thinks it will do well under retired judges, I wish them all the best.”
Excerpts from the speech delivered by Thakur:
“I had the honour of serving Indian cricket. Over the years, Indian cricket saw the best in terms of administration and development towards the game. India has the best cricket infrastructure, built and maintained by the state associations. BCCI is the best managed sports organisation. India has more quality players than anywhere in the world.
For me, it was not a personal battle, it was a battle for the autonomy of the sports body. I respect the Supreme Court decision as any citizen should. If the Supreme Court thinks it will do well under retired judges, I wish them all the best. My commitment to the autonomy of sports will always remain.”