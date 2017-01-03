Title

Indian Tennis

Somdev Devvarman's retirement has left a huge void to fill in Indian singles tennis

The Agartala-born lad went on to set a benchmark in the format, right among the likes of Ramanathan and Ramesh Krishnan, and Vijay Amritraj.

Image credit:  Prakash Singh/ AFP

It took Leander Paes winning the bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics to re-ignite the tennis fervour among Indian audiences in the singles front. And just when it seemed that Paes’s win would be consigned to remain as yet another reference point for India’s tennis history rather than a determinant for its future, it was Somdev Devvarman who revived the flagging Indian hopes in the singles draw.

The two-time former NCAA champion from the University of Virginia not only had a different background to the sport compared to his predecessors, but also received an inculcating exposure that reflected in his style of play. More importantly, it was also evinced in the fact that he focused solely on singles instead of having doubles as a back-up to give his pro tennis career longevity as had come to be the norm for several leading Indian players, including Paes.

Making a unique choice, setting a unique precedent

While not handsomely, Devvarman’s preference reaped quite a few rich dividends, one of which was reaching the 62nd place in the ATP rankings. He reached two ATP finals, one in Chennai in 2009 where he lost to Marin Cilic, and the other in 2011 in Johannesburg where he was defeated by home favourite Kevin Anderson. In the Davis Cup, where India looked to be the favourite only in doubles ties, the Agartala-born lad ensured that singles ties didn’t remain a lost cause hindering India’s chances.

In the 14 Davis Cup ties he played, Devvarman had a win-loss record of 14-10, which included notable wins against Serbia in 2011 and 2014. In the World Group first round in 2011, Devvarman notched a straight-sets win over Janko Tipsarevic that ended up being the only match India won in the tie. Three years later, in 2014, needing a win to level the tie with the Serbians and keep India in the hunt for a place in the World Group, Devvarman played his heart out against Dusan Lajovic to win a five-set thriller, overturning his opponent’s two sets’ lead.

The 31-year-old’s retirement then leaves the prospects of Indian singles tennis quite delicately poised. In Devvarman’s achievements, along with individual accomplishments, there also was a motivational vestige for youngsters to try and take the singles game forward without there being a noticeable transitional gap. Yuki Bhambri aptly summarised this aspect of Devvarman’s career as, “For me he is the best Davis Cupper in singles that I have seen. There are greats like Ramanathan and Ramesh Krishnan, and Leander Paes, but when I started playing I have seen him. He pushed us and showed us the way. We know how difficult it has become today when the courts are slow, the balls are heavy, and he sustained there. He set a benchmark for us.”

The looming cloud of uncertainty in Devvarman’s absence

None of the current crop of Indian players have been able to add substantially to Devvarman’s contribution. The Indian top-ranked player Saketh Myneni, who is himself a former collegiate player for the University of Alabama, is world No. 192 in singles, while the second-ranked Ramkumar Ramanathan sits four places below him in the 196th place. Bhambri did come close, when he broke into the top-100 in 2015, but injuries have since laid him low and he has dropped down to the fringes of the top-500.

Rankings have a two-way denotion in that they not only indicate steady performances across events, but also help a player gain direct entry into tournaments’ main draw. The present Indian players are losing out on both counts, despite their efforts. This, in turn, has once again started to marginalise the scope of Indian singles tennis, even though the players themselves are disinclined to turn their focus away from the format.

Devvarman is, then, right in pointing out that the existing Indian tennis administrative system needs to be methodically re-worked in order to ensure that such immobilisation doesn’t become a negative trendsetter instead of merely a momentary lull. The recent happenings – in the way the All India Tennis Association went about selecting the team for India’s Davis Cup tie against New Zealand – lend credibility to Devvarman’s criticism on the subject, considering that he has experienced the administrative shortcomings personally.

Harsh as Devvarman’s opining has been, there is indeed a significant promise waiting that a better system of governance can – and should – tap into.

The first round match between Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri at the Chennai Open gives Indian tennis fans a match-up that they rarely get to see in important events. While fellow countrymen on opposite sides of the net is a common sight for Europeans and Americans, India has long missed out on this facet. As much as Devvarman hanging up his professional tennis boots is the end of an era, the contest between Ramanathan and Bhambri is the potential pivot that can help steady Indian singles performances and bring about a value addition to the leanness in its numbers.

The incredible engineering that can save your life in a car crash

Indian roads are among the world’s most dangerous. We take a look at the essential car safety features for our road conditions.

Image credit:  fStop Images - Caspar Benson/Getty Images

Over 200,000 people die on India’s roads every year. While many of these accidents can be prevented by following road safety rules, car manufacturers are also devising innovative new technology to make vehicles safer than ever before. To understand how crucial this technology is to your safety, it’s important to understand the anatomy of a car accident.

Source: Global report on road safety, 2015 by WHO.
A car crash typically has three stages. The first stage is where the car collides with an object. At the point of collision, the velocity with which the car is travelling gets absorbed within the car, which brings it to a halt. Car manufacturers have incorporated many advanced features in their cars to prevent their occupants from ever encountering this stage.

Sixth sense on wheels

To begin with, some state-of-the-art vehicles have fatigue detection systems that evaluate steering wheel movements along with other signals in the vehicle to indicate possible driver fatigue–one of the biggest causes of accidents. The Electronic Stability Program (ESP) is the other big innovation that can prevent collisions. ESP typically encompasses two safety systems–ABS (anti-lock braking system), and TCS (traction control system). Both work in tandem to help the driver control the car on tricky surfaces and in near-collision situations. ABS prevents wheels from locking during an emergency stop or on a slippery surface, and TCS prevents the wheels from spinning when accelerating by constantly monitoring the speed of the wheels.

Smarter bodies, safer passengers

In the event of an actual car crash, manufacturers have been redesigning the car body to offer optimal protection to passengers. A key element of newer car designs includes better crumple zones. These are regions which deform and absorb the impact of the crash before it reaches the occupants. Crumple zones are located in the front and rear of vehicles and some car manufacturers have also incorporated side impact bars that increase the stiffness of the doors and provide tougher resistance to crashes.

CRUMPLE ZONES: Invented in the 1950s, crumple zones are softer vehicle sections that surround a safety cell that houses passengers. In a crash, these zones deform and crumple to absorb the shock of the impact. In the visual, the safety cell is depicted in red, while the crumple zones of the car surround the safety cell.
Post-collision technology

While engineers try to mitigate the effects of a crash in the first stage itself, there are also safe guards for the second stage, when after a collision the passengers are in danger of hitting the interiors of the car as it rapidly comes to a halt. The most effective of these post-crash safety engineering solutions is the seat belt that can reduce the risk of death by 50%.

In the third stage of an actual crash, the rapid deceleration and shock caused by the colliding vehicle can cause internal organ damage. Manufacturers have created airbags to reduce this risk. Airbags are installed in the front of the car and have crash sensors that activate and inflate it within 40 milliseconds. Many cars also have airbags integrated in the sides of the vehicles to protect from side impacts.

SEATBELTS: Wearing seatbelts first became mandatory in Victoria, Australia in 1970, and is now common across the world. Modern seatbelts absorb impact more efficiently, and are equipped with ‘pre-tensioners’ that pull the belt tight to prevent the passenger from jerking forward in a crash.
Safety first

In the West as well as in emerging markets like China, car accident related fatalities are much lower than in India. Following traffic rules and driving while fully alert remain the biggest insurance against mishaps, however it is also worthwhile to fully understand the new technologies that afford additional safety.

So the next time you’re out looking for a car, it may be a wise choice to pick an extra airbag over custom leather seats or a swanky music system. It may just save your life.

Equipped with state-of-the-art passenger protection systems like ESP and fatigue detection systems, along with high-quality airbags and seatbelts, all Volkswagen cars have the safety of passengers at the heart of their design. Watch Volkswagen customer stories and driver experiences that testify its superior German engineering, here.

This article was produced on behalf of Volkswagen by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.

PreviousNext