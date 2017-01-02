The big story: Supreme Court removes Thakur and Shirke from BCCI

The long-drawn struggle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Supreme Court finally came to a conclusion of sorts as Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke were removed from the board’s top brass after failing to comply with the Lodha Committee’s rules.

Thakur took a parting shot at the Supreme Court after the verdict, “If Supreme Court thinks BCCI could do better under retired judges, so be it,” said Thakur.

Other top stories:

Cricket:

Despite the apprehension in the state associations post the Supreme Court verdict, the Saurashtra Cricket Association, Karnataka State Cricket Association and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association stated that they would comply with the Supreme Court and its suggested reforms.

Dean Elgar’s century and Quinton de Kock’s fluent unbeaten 68 rescued South Africa against Sri Lanka on day one on the second Test at Cape Town. Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara had struck early for the visitors. South Africa ended the day at 297/6.

In the Ranji Trophy, Tamil Nadu struck late in the day to reduce Mumbai to 171/4 after TN were bundled out for 305 in the first innings. Jharkhand battled hard but Gujarat were still in a comfortable position, leading by 174. Parthiv Patel’s side scored 390 in the first innings. Jharkand are 214/5 in reply.

In the Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes crushed the Adelaide Strikers by eight wickets. All-rounder Dan Christian starred the show, scalping 5/14. D’Arcy Short led the way for the Hurricanes with the bat by scoring a quick-fire 60.

Football:

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic thinks that he has “shut up his critics” through his goalscoring form. The Swede has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season for the Red Devils.

India booked their place in the final of the SAFF Women’s Championship, beating Nepal 3-1 in the last four.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa revealed that he considered moving from West London during their turbulent last season.

Tennis:

Roger Federer made a smooth return to the circuit as he brushed aside Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4 at the Hopman Cup in Perth.

Retired Indian ace Somdev Devvarman took a dig at the All India Tennis Association, revealing that he was stranded at the airport after being called for the Davis Cup. Devvarman added that that he was never supported by the AITA.

David Ferrer beat local favourite Bernard Tomic 6-3, 7-5 in the Brisbane International in Brisbane. In the women’s draw, Garbine Muguruza beat Samantha Stosur 7-5, 6-7(2), 7-5 in a three-hour battle.

In the Chennai Open, Daniil Medvedev and Steve Darcis progressed to the second round.

Badminton: