After downing Chennai Smashers’ PV Sindhu yesterday, Hyderabad Hunters’ Carolina Marin brushed aside Saina Nehwal, representing Awadhe Warriors, on Monday, 15-14 11-5.

Marin held her nerve to close down a nail-biting first game, which was decided through a tie-breaker. The Olympic champion put up a complete display in the second, and marched to a eight-point lead at one stage before seeing things off.

The riveting first game, which ended 15-14 in Marin’s favour was dominated by unforced errors from both players. Nehwal took an early lead but Marin soon unleashed her ferocious forehand drops and surged ahead at 9-6.

There was a change in approach in Saina’s approach from there, setting her points up well. Nehwal was at gamepoint first up but Marin kept coming hard. At 14-all, the Spaniard pulled off a stunning drop towards Nehwal’s left, leaving her no chance, and clinched the first game.

Be it her smashes or her net play, Marin was unstoppable and surged to an astounding 8-0 lead. Marin struggled with her backhand in the first game but there was no stopping her in the second.

Nehwal stemmed the rut somewhat with two straight points, but the damage was already done as Marin completed her second dominant display in as many days. At the end of the game, the Warriors and Hunters were level, winning a game each.