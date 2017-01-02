Real Kashmir Football Club are gearing up for the I-League second division and have signed former Scottish international and Rangers left-back David Robertson, reported PTI.

RKFC will kick-off their maiden second division campaign against local rivals Lone Star Kashmir FC in a derby on January 21.

Speaking to PTI, a club official said, “We are pleased to announce Robertson as the head coach cum manager of the Real Kashmir Football Club. We have made a history of sorts by becoming the first club in Kashmir to bring in a coach from Europe.”

Robertson, who has a UEFA Pro Licence, also played for Leeds United and another Scottish side Aberdeen FC. The left-back won six straight Scottish Premier Division with Rangers from 1992 to 1997, also winning three Scottish Cups and three League Cups with the Gers.