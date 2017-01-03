The big story: Warner hits 100 in just 78 balls

David Warner became only the fifth batsman to score a hundred in the opening session of a Test, giving Australia early control in the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney on Tuesday.

Warner played a swashbuckling knock that saw him race to 100 in just 78 balls. His effort included 17 boundaries. Australia went into lunch on 126/0, with Matt Renshaw (25 off 84 balls) providing solid support to Warner.

Australia have already sealed the series with wins in the first two Tests.

Other top stories: